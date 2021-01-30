Blanco Shines for No. 8 Alabama Gymnastics 196.775-196.350 Win at No. 14 Kentucky

Luisa Blanco competed in the all-around for Alabama in its highest road score of the season.

It was a night of ups and downs for No. 8 Alabama gymnastics, but with sophomore Luisa Blanco anchoring the final three rotations, the Crimson Tide was able to pull away for a 196.775-196.400 win over the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington Friday evening.

Alabama went into the final rotation with a substantial 147.600-147.075 lead, but after a major balance check from Makarri Doggette on beam dropped her score to a 9.45 and a simultaneous strong showing from Kentucky on the floor, the lead was in jeopardy for the Crimson Tide.

Blanco had to have a hit routine on the balance beam to clinch the win for the Crimson Tide, and she delivered with a 9.875 to seal the victory over the Wildcats for the second time this season.

In her first time competing in the all-around this year, Blanco scored a 39.375 highlighted by her beam score and a 9.85 on her first floor routine of the season.

Blanco had to step into the all around lineup with the absence of senior Lexi Graber who was in a car accident last weekend and did not travel with the team to Kentucky. Graber is expected to compete in the next meet against Georgia.

Alabama started the competition with a 49.425 on bars, its highest score of the season on the apparatus. Doggette starred in this rotation with a 9.95, along with a 9.9 from freshman Shania Adams.

Then things got a little tricky for the Crimson Tide gymnasts as they moved to the vault in their second rotation. After a missed landing from Mati Waligora and fall from Adams, Alabama posted a season low 48.925 on vault.

However, Adams redeemed herself on the floor exercise, leading the team with her second 9.9 of the night. Alabama finished with a 49.25 on floor, its highest score since the previous meet against Kentucky back on Jan. 8.

With the strong showing on floor and beam to close out the night, the 196.775 was the highest road score of the young season for the Crimson Tide.

The schedule can be ever changing in this covid season, but Alabama is currently scheduled to have a bye this upcoming weekend before traveling to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on February 12.

This story will be updated.