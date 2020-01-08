Bounce Back? Alabama Basketball Can't Afford not to Against Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s been a bit of a reoccurring theme for the University of Alabama basketball team this season, especially the losses. When it has trouble rebounding, the Crimson Tide is often in for a long game.

It was definitely true during last Saturday’s double-overtime loss at Florida. Alabama was more than holding its own in that statistical area, but as the game progressed the Gators took over the boards more and more.

“I think when we’re fresh and have everyone capable to play, we’re all right minus the North Carolina game,” Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said. “That was a disaster. After that I think we kind of got it fixed to the point we can win games.

“With us not playing two bigs large stretches of the game you’re not going to destroy a team on the glass. I think you can rebound with them.”

Regardless, guess what Alabama’s next opponent, Mississippi State, is really, really good at?

It’ll be a key area to watch in a huge game for both teams at Coleman Coliseum (6 p.m., SEC Network).

Not only is it the Crimson Tide’s home SEC opener, but neither side can afford to fall to 0-2 in conference play.

Overall, the Crimson Tide (7-6) has made some big-time strides, especially when compared to how well it played at the beginning of the season against Rhode Island and North Carolina

Growing pains under a new coaching staff and injuries have been part of it. One just can’t expect a team like this to be off-and-running from the start in terms of success.

Alabama is 5-2 over its last seven games. Yes, it beat a variety of teams that it should have handled, however the only two losses were both on the road and by the slightest of margins: 73-71 at Penn State and double overtime at Florida.

Things have been coming together, yet that momentum could quickly turn the other direction with another loss, especially with nationally-ranked Kentucky and Auburn next on the schedule.

It would also magnify how Alabama saw a 21-point lead in the first half vanish at Florida.

Aiding the Gators’ comeback was the Crimson Tide having foul problems, being whistled 29 times compared to 19 for the home team. Three players eventually fouled out, and with junior forward Alex Reese also under the weather Florida finally escaped with the win.

“On the road in the SEC it comes with it,” junior wing Herbert Jones said about the calls. “You just have to learn how to defend and not give the ref anything to call.”

Meanwhile, Mississippi State (9-4) lost at home to Auburn. Led by sophomore forward Reggie Perry, a teammate of freshman guard Kira Lewis Jr. on the goal-medal winning USA Men’s Basketball Under-19 World Cup team at the World Cup, rebounding was one of the statistical areas it won.

The sophomore forward is averaging 15.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. The other forward, redshirt junior Abdul Ado, is 6-foot-11 and averages 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game

“The last game they had seven offensive rebounds and six offensive rebounds, individually,” Oats said, “There are some teams that don’t get that many in games.

“Perry’s skilled, and then they have depth on the bench – they bring in guys.”

Mississippi State leads the conference in rebounding margin (+7.5) and rebounding defense (30.5).

The Bulldogs also have four players who have been averaging double digits in scoring, including guards Tyson Carter (14.5) and Robert Woodard II (11.9). Junior point guard Nick Weatherspoon (12.0) has played in the last three games after missing the first 10 due to a suspension.

“The more he plays the more comfortable they’ll get with him, so I think we’ll probably see the best version of Mississippi State,” Oats said.

Consequently, this is a tough matchup, especially for a team that feels plays its best when it goes small.

Alabama can’t afford to get into the same kind of foul trouble and have players like junior forward Galin Smith and redshirt freshman Javian Davis on the bench. They played just a combined 29 minutes against the Gators.

“If those two play 29 minutes we’re going to have a serious problem,” Oats said. “We have to do a better job of playing without fouling and hopefully we’ll do a better job.”