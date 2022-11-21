Brandon Miller Named SEC Freshman of The Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Forward Brandon Miller can add another honor to his collection as he is named SEC Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Miller averaged 23.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in wins over South Alabama and Jacksonville State, including his best game of the early season against the Gamecocks, scoring 28 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field, including 7-of-9 (.778) from 3-point range, while gathering eight rebounds and three assists.

Through four games this season the 6-foot-9 freshman leads Alabama with 20.3 points per game, including leading the roster in made field goals (25) and made 3-pointers (15). Miller's scoring average also leads all freshmen in Division I.

Nate Oats' squad is 4-0 to start the season, but it will have a serious test during Thanksgiving week as Alabama will travel to Portland to participate in the Phil Knight Invitational, where the team will take on Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans Thursday at 9:30 p.m. CT. The winner of that game will move on in the winner's bracket to face the victor of Connecticut and Oregon with an opportunity to play in the championship game on Sunday.

It will be a great test for Alabama as the December portion of the schedule includes games against highly-ranked Houston on the road and a battle against Gonzaga in Birmingham not far behind.

All games of the Phil Knight Invitational will be broadcasted either on ESPN or ESPN2. Games will either be played in the Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum or the Chiles Center, home to the University of Portland.