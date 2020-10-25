SI.com
Breaking: 2021 DB Ga'Quincy McKinstry Makes College Decision

Tyler Martin

Pinson Valley High School standout, 2021 defensive back Ga'Quincy McKinstry is staying home. 

The gifted athlete announced his verbal commitment to the University of Alabama over Auburn and LSU on Sunday afternoon inside his high school's auditorium in front of friends, family, and media alike. 

McKinstry becomes the 22nd member of the Crimson Tide's 2021 recruiting class, joining other defensive backs like JUCO prospect Khyree Jackson, safety Kaine Williams, cornerback Devonta Smith, and Kadarius Calloway. 

His recruitment took a lot of twists and turns along the way, including a time when McKinstry was considered an Auburn lean just a little over month ago. Alabama coach Nick Saban and assistant Karl Scott played a pivotal roles in landing 'Kool-Aid,' a nickname given to him by his grandmother because of his infectious energy and never-ending smile.  

As a two-sport star, McKinstry also holds an offer from Alabama coach Nate Oats and company and will look to play basketball at the college level as well.

Here is how the team at Sports Illustrated All-American evaluates the All-American candidate: 

Prospect: CB Ga'Quincy McKinstry

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 175 pounds

School: Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley

Schools of Interest: Considering Alabama, Auburn, LSU 

Frame: Tall build with great length relative to height. Well-proportioned with lean muscle and considerable room to add mass.

Athleticism: Two-sport star with national offers in football and basketball. Explosive athlete with great long speed, ball skills and elevation regardless of role. Has above the rim ability on the hardwood with appropriate twitch and body control to set up an offense.

Instincts: Twitchy athlete in traffic or in space. Supreme ball skills, tracking ability and body control make him a big play waiting to happen. Change of direction and reaction time on defense proves elite despite lack of advanced technique. Runs well enough to play cornerback or factor into the return game. Confident prospect.

Polish: Playing well more wide receiver than defensive back in high school, there is a ways to go in man coverage but the combination of length, speed and ball skills proves effective. Can contest 50-50 balls as well as back shoulder attempts with quickness and range. Comfortable in zone coverage, willing to challenge wideouts at the line of scrimmage as well as playing the run.

Bottom Line: McKinstry is one of the most gifted athletes in the class of 2021 in two sports, a rare feat at any age. He can legitimately be considered America’s top cornerback and contend as one of its top wide receivers and scoring guards all in the same breath. If and when he focused on one position, or sport, there isn’t much of an athletic ceiling in his game — the same reason his prospects in the secondary are so intriguing.

This story will be updated.

Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Big get for Alabama.

