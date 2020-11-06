Alabama RB Trey Sanders Involved in Car Accident

On Friday afternoon, University of Alabama coach Nick Saban revealed that redshirt-freshman running back Trey Sanders was involved in a car accident and released the following statement.

"Trey Sanders was involved in a car accident this morning and is in stable condition after sustaining non-life threating injuries," Saban said. "We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information.”

The incident occurred in Port Saint Joe, Fla., Sanders' hometown, as the Crimson Tide are on a bye this weekend before taking on LSU next Saturday.

Sanders is coming off of the best performance of his young career with 12 carries for 80 yards against Mississippi State. He missed all of last season with a torn ACL.

"I was really happy to see Trey get some more carries, that’s my boy," Crimson Tide offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. said earlier this week to the media. "For him, I know he wants to be really good. He continues to work hard and figure some things out; he didn’t play all of last season, so he’s still making up for that lost time.

On the year, he has rushed for 134 yards on 30 carries for an average of 4.5 yards a run.

"We have a lot of confidence in Trey," Saban said following the 41-0 victory over the Bulldogs. "We think he's a really, really good player. I think it was good for him to go out there and have some real positive runs. He made some really good runs. He had a really positive night from my standpoint. I think it is going to help his confidence and that's the kind of thing I have been talking about, we need more guys to step up and have roles on the team.

