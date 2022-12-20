Skip to main content

Brian Branch Not Thinking about 2023 NFL Draft yet

The junior defensive back hasn't given any thought to the next level … or so he says.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - With the Allstate Sugar Bowl between No. 5 Alabama and No. 9 Kansas State just around the corner, the Crimson Tide isn't dealing with any opt-outs.

The 2023 NFL Draft is also just four months away, but none of Alabama's top prospects have declared — yet.

That includes junior defensive back Brian Branch, who is projected to be a mid-to-late first round pick come late April.

But apparently, Branch hasn't given the next level any thought yet.

"I haven't really even thought about that yet," Branch said. "My mindset is on this game and this game only for right now. As far as the NFL, that's gonna come, so I'm just really focusing on Kansas State."

Right now, Branch is just focused on the task at hand — the Wildcats.

"Even though it's not a playoff game, it's still a huge game for us," Branch said. "We go in with the same mindset as we [have in previous games]. I feel like it's even a bigger challenge for us this game."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Like all of his fellow teammates, Branch has decided to play in the Sugar Bowl. And for him, his decision had nothing to do with Bryce Young or Will Anderson Jr.'s choice to play in the bowl game.

"I knew I'm playing this game, no matter what," Branch said. "It's something I want to do. It's something I want to take pride in. I just want to finish out the season strong."

Kickoff between Alabama and Kansas State in New Orleans, La. is set for Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

See Also:

Young, Anderson Jr. Playing in Sugar Bowl is Important to Saban, College Football

What Nick Saban Said After Alabama's First Sugar Bowl Practice

Why Alabama's Two-Highest Rated Draft Prospects Aren't Worrying About Injuries in Sugar Bowl

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer (76) blocks against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-7.
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Loses Another Transfer to TCU

By Austin Hannon
Isaiah Bond
All Things Bama

Bowl Game Providing Young Alabama Players Opportunity to Shine

By Katie Windham
1962 Sugar Bowl game program, Alabama vs. Arkansas
History

Crimson Tide Top 10 Sugar Bowls: No. 4, 1962 Alabama vs. Arkansas

By Christopher Walsh
Offensive Line
All Things Bama

What Positions for Alabama Football Need the Most Help: Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama guard Brandon Miller (24) looks for an opening in the Crimson Tide's 100-90 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Dec. 17 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala.
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Bryce and Will's Last Ride and The "Brandon Miller" Game

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: On the Defense
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: On the Defense

By Anthony Sisco
Renovated Recruiting Room
Recruiting

Alabama Could Win Big During Signing Day Chaos

By Mason Smith
Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By Joey Blackwell