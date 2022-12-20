Brian Branch Not Thinking about 2023 NFL Draft yet

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - With the Allstate Sugar Bowl between No. 5 Alabama and No. 9 Kansas State just around the corner, the Crimson Tide isn't dealing with any opt-outs.

The 2023 NFL Draft is also just four months away, but none of Alabama's top prospects have declared — yet.

That includes junior defensive back Brian Branch, who is projected to be a mid-to-late first round pick come late April.

But apparently, Branch hasn't given the next level any thought yet.

"I haven't really even thought about that yet," Branch said. "My mindset is on this game and this game only for right now. As far as the NFL, that's gonna come, so I'm just really focusing on Kansas State."



Right now, Branch is just focused on the task at hand — the Wildcats.

"Even though it's not a playoff game, it's still a huge game for us," Branch said. "We go in with the same mindset as we [have in previous games]. I feel like it's even a bigger challenge for us this game."

Like all of his fellow teammates, Branch has decided to play in the Sugar Bowl. And for him, his decision had nothing to do with Bryce Young or Will Anderson Jr.'s choice to play in the bowl game.

"I knew I'm playing this game, no matter what," Branch said. "It's something I want to do. It's something I want to take pride in. I just want to finish out the season strong."

Kickoff between Alabama and Kansas State in New Orleans, La. is set for Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

