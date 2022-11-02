Brian Kelly Gives Injury Update on Several Key Players

LSU, much like Alabama, had the opportunity to let players rest and recover during the bye week ahead of its evening showdown against the Crimson Tide in Death Valley.

It proved beneficial, as head coach Brian Kelly said during the SEC Coaches Weekly Teleconference that running back John Emery Jr., who's dealing with an Achilles injury, and wide receiver Jack Bech, recovering from a lower back injury, will both play this Saturday.

"Emery practiced well the last couple of days, he is a go. Bech has practiced well, he is a go," Kelly said.

Kelly was also asked if offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger, who is recovering from a sprained MCL, will take the field. He wasn't as optimistic.

"Dellinger was better yesterday. I'm still gonna reserve judgement on him until we get to game day, so he would be probably a day-to-day situation."



Kelly said even if Dellinger does play, he won't likely start. Instead he'll be used more on a rotational basis to provide depth to the offensive line.

The last key player to come off of injury is safety Major Burns, who's been dealing with a neck injury since mid-September.

“Major Burns is cleared to participate, so he’ll be out at practice today,” Kelly said during a press conference on Monday. “He, as you can imagine, will be in our game plan and we expect him to play and be an important part of what we do.”

The Tigers will host the Crimson Tide on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN).

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE