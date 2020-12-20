Brian Kelly Says 2020 Notre Dame Team Much More Physical Than 2012 Squad Alabama Annihilated

The Rose Bowl clash between the Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish will mark only the second time since 1988 that both schools have played against one another

Last time the University of Alabama and Notre Dame squared off on the gridiron, it wasn't pretty as the Crimson Tide mauled the Fighting Irish in a 42-14 beatdown to win the 2012 BCS National Championship.

The Rose Bowl meeting on Jan. 1 inside AT&T Stadium, for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship, will only be the second time since 1988 that both schools have played one another, and the guys out in Vegas don't think this one will be much closer than the contest eight years ago.

No. 1 Alabama (11-0) is currently a 20-point favorite and riding high after a Southeastern Conference Championship win over Florida this past weekend, while No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1) is reeling from a 34-10 shellacking against Clemson in the ACC title game.

Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly believes his program has grown an is in a much better place to be able to compete with the likes of the Crimson Tide on the game's biggest stage this time around.

Namely, he thinks the battle in the trenches will be different compared to when the Crimson Tide, led by AJ McCarron and Eddie Lacy, torched them for over 520 yards of total offense.

"We understand that if we don’t play to our standard, we can be beaten down pretty bad," Kelly said on ESPN Sunday afternoon. "Our guys recognize what they’ll need to do relative to the mental preparation of playing a great football team in Alabama. Now, we’re much better prepared than we were in 2012 in terms of the physicality on both lines. I think we have the ability to move the football, certainly. Those things are going to have to be in play.

"The physicality has to show itself on the offensive line. Their offensive line when we played them in 2012 just dominated one of the top defenses — we were No. 2 or 3 in the country defensively, one of the top rush defenses in the country — and we got manhandled. What was clear and you didn’t even have to be somebody that knew anything about football was the disparity in the offensive and defensive lines.

“So building it that way over the last six years has been — when we got to 2017 and 2018 — we felt like we were much more physical up front. Got to the Fiesta Bowl, got back into the playoffs, and that’s been really what we’ve taken from that journey in 2012 — building it with the physicality on the offensive and defensive lines.”

Notre Dame is averaging 218 yards per game on the ground this season to go along with 238 yards through the air, so balance is key for the Fighting Irish,

Meanwhile, its defensive coordinator Clark Lea has taken the Vanderbilt coaching job and will have to wear two hats during the lead up to this year's clash with the Crimson Tide.

"We have to have an entire staff working together, and Clark is committed to doing that,” Kelly said. “He’s at Vanderbilt today with a press conference, and then it’s all about Notre Dame and preparing against Alabama.

“If you don’t have that continuity, if you don’t have the collaboration of the entire staff and your team going forward against Alabama, you have no chance. So that won’t be issue because we won’t let it be an issue, and Clark won’t let it be an issue moving forward.”

Since that 2012 contest, Alabama's offense has only gotten better and that was on display in the SEC Championship Game against Florida, where quarterback Mac Jones threw for over 400 yards, running back Najee Harris had five touchdowns and over 240 yards of total offense, and wide out DeVonta Smith caught 15 passes for two scores and 184 yards.

"I haven't gotten the chance to game plan for them yet, but they have been a buzzsaw against everyone," Kelly said on the Rose Bowl Zoom call. "I would think there's is going to have to be some ball control, which we can play that kind of game. We gotta limit the big plays and make them earn it. Those are two components we will add to the game plan once we begin watching film tomorrow."