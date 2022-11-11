Brittany Davis Shines Again as Alabama Beats Tulane 72-61

The Alabama Crimson Tide women's basketball team used a big second quarter to propel itself to an 11-point win at Tulane on Thursday night.

The leading scorer for the Crimson Tide was Brittany Davis, who scored 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting, including 5-for-9 from three-point range. She also collected 11 rebounds for a double-double.

Davis has combined for 50 points in the first two games of the season, showing why she received preseason All-SEC Honors.

"Brittany does a really good job of countering what the defense is giving her. The things I'm most proud of are her conditioning and her ability to rebound, that's the one thing I've seen her understand how important both sides of the ball are. I'm really proud of her double-double tonight" head coach Kristy Curry said.

Hannah Barber and Jada Rice also posted double digits, with 12 and 10 points, respectfully.

The game started off close, as Alabama took a 14-11 lead into the second quarter. The Crimson Tide then outscored Tulane 24-11 in the second quarter, including a 12-3 run, to create separation.

The second half saw the game get more competitive, as Alabama only outscored Tulane 19-16 in the third quarter, and entering the last frame, Alabama held on to a 57-40 lead.

The fourth quarter was a rough one for the Crimson Tide, though, as the home team clawed back and made the game 67-56 with three minutes left. Five fourth-quarter turnovers helped Tulane close the gap, but it never got to single digits.

"We would have wanted to finish the game better, but I was pleased with out ability to do the little things down the stretch to find a way. There is a lot to learn from," Curry said.

Alabama shot 45 percent from the field and 41 percent from three on the night, with a lot of looks coming from the interior.

The interior presence helped Alabama have a 38-24 edge over Tulane in the paint.

Alabama's defense also stepped up, holding Tulane to 34 percent from the field and 30 percent from three.

"It was frustrating at times, but you have to adjust on the road with how the game is being called. You can't foul 26 times. We'll get back to work to defend without the foul," Curry added from New Orleans.

A negative from the game was that freshman Karly Weathers was on the bench with a cast on her hand and did not play.

"It happened in practice, and we're just going to take it day-by-day. We feel good about the prognosis." added Curry.

With the win, Alabama moves to 2-0 on the year, and will take on USF in another road game on Nov. 16.

