Bryce Young Details Adjustment to Bill O'Brien, Lists NFL QB Influences

In his first media availability since joining Alabama, Young discussed the transition from Steve Sarkisian to O'Brien as well as who at the NFL level he tries to model his game after.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In his first media availability since joining Alabama football, quarterback Bryce Young did not disappoint.

Poised behind the podium with a slight touch of nervousness in his voice, the highly-touted sophomore Crimson Tide signal caller stood on center stage in front of the media, addressing them via Zoom.

While highlights from Thursday's press conference included Young addressing his dealings with Name, Image and Likeness as well as his handling of the pressure and expectations placed on him by the program and Alabama fans, Young also revealed what it has been like to work with first-year offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

O'Brien joined Alabama after former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian left to program to become the next head coach at Texas. O'Brien brings with him both college and NFL experience, something that goes hand-in-hand with the Crimson Tide's pro-style offense.

"Really it’s been a super smooth transition," Young said. "When O’Brien first came in I didn’t know him previously and I didn’t have any relationship with him. He came in the experience he had — I knew he was from the NFL, knew he had this title — and when he came in what really shocked me was how open and how humble and how well he really articulated everything to me."

While Young was recruited and signed under Sarkisian, he did not see a lot of action during his first year due to Mac Jones starting at quarterback. In total, Young appeared in nine games and completed 13 of 22 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.

This year, however, Young enters the season as the expected starter. With Young being the only quarterback currently scheduled for availability with the media this preseason, it seems that he has earned the starting job.

With Sarkisian now gone, O'Brien takes control after being removed from his duties as head coach and general manager of the Houston Texans. Young revealed that with O'Brien's hiring, he was concerned at first that he would not be very approachable.

"A lot of times in the NFL you think of people in the NFL and you think ‘Oh they’ve done it at the highest level, they might come in and think they probably don’t want to work with anyone,' or 'They’re just going to do it their way,’ but he’s been super receptive to everyone in the quarterback room and everyone in the offense’s ideas," Young said. "He’s obviously just super knowledgeable and he’s really taught me a lot and that’s been something that’s been really good for me and my growth and being able to just have those conversations, have that relationship was something that was really good for us as an offense, me individually and I’m super excited to keep working with O’Brien in the future.”

With O'Brien's seemingly open-door policy for his offense, the transition to him from Sarkisian seems to be going well.

In other NFL-related highlights from Young's debut media availability, the young quarterback revealed who he takes inspiration from in the NFL.

“There’s been a lot over the years that obviously have done a lot of tremendous things,” Young said. “For me as far as NFL quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers is someone that I definitely look up to on the field and someone that I like to take pieces of their game and study and try to implement into my game. Along with Russell Wilson, who also does a lot of really good stuff."

A college quarterback that tries to model himself after Rodgers and Wilson? If he can manage to acquire some of those attributes and add them to his game, that's a pretty solid combination.

Young said that he's simply trying to get to their level, and that he takes his inspiration from a wide variety of quarterbacks at both the college and pro levels to improve his game.

"I try my best to be a student of the game so if I’m here naming quarterbacks that I try to look at and take pieces of their game, we’ll be here for a minute," Young chuckled. "I like a lot of ball and there’s a lot of quarterbacks in college and pros that are doing a great job right now and I’m trying to emulate and get on that level.”