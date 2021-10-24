Bryce Young Flashes Another Element to his Game

The Alabama quarterback scored the first rushing touchdowns of his career and showed a different side to his game in the win against Tennessee.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — He's not just a passer folks.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young showed off his running capabilities during No. 4 Alabama's 52-24 win over Tennessee, scoring the first two rushing touchdowns of his career.

Even with taking three sacks, Young was still Alabama's second leading rusher in the game with 42 yards on 10 carries.

"Bryce, he was real shifty coming out of the backfield today," said Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. "Just showing his scrambling ability. Showing why he was the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in his class. Many people questioned his ability to run, and he showed that he can run the ball today."

Robinson himself had a big night rushing. He added 107 yards and three touchdowns on the ground which gave the Crimson Tide a season high five total rushing touchdowns in the game.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said the coaching staff would really prefer for Young to not run. The offense does not design running plays for him, but when the play breaks down, he has a unique ability to scramble.

"We don’t really have any quarterback runs that he actually runs, but he's done a really good job of scrambling," Saban said. "He’s really deceptively quick and has a really good burst and moves around very effectively in the pocket. And so he’s not very easy to sack, so that’s been very beneficial to us."

At times on Saturday, Young seemed Houdini-like, escaping Volunteer defenders from situations seemingly destined for a big loss. Four different times on third down, he converted a first down with his legs, including the six-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

"Bryce made some critical third down scrambles that kept drives alive," Saban said.

Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o gets to go up against Young in practice each week and see his abilities up close.

"He can move," To'oTo'o said. "Bryce can move. It definitely helps us out as a defense to be able to face guys like Bryce in practice. Bryce has got some feet on him."

It was the best rushing performance of his early career, but he also had another impressive night passing. Young finished with 371 yards and two touchdowns through the air and continued to boost his Heisman stock.

One of his receiving targets, John Metchie III, said that when Young goes into scramble mode, it changes his job as a receiver.

"When he starts moving in the pocket, it’s definitely scramble rules like backyard football," Metchie said. "Just get open. Try to make a play because he’s trying to make a play, and then when it looks like he’s about to start running, try to find a guy and start blocking."

If Young continues to make plays with his legs, it will make things even more difficult for opposing defenses and open things up for other guys on the Crimson Tide offense.

"That ability for him to scramble just put a little bit more pressure on the defense for what they need to look for too," Robinson said. "If they have to look forward to the scramble, then that’s just another factor to the offense that we can take advantage of."

Alabama now heads into a bye week and will have the opportunity to rest and recuperate before heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

With the added dimension of his running game, Young's elusiveness and scrambling abilities can bring the Alabama offense to another level over that final third of the season coming up.

"Anytime the quarterback does that it does affect the defense, and I think it’s something that’s been very effective for us the last couple games," Saban said.