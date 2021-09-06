The Crimson Tide quarterback set program records in both passing yards and touchdowns for a debut start.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2021.

Last Saturday in the Crimson Tide's season opener against Miami, Young dazzled in his debut start. In total, Young completed 27-of-38 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns.

His four touchdowns and 344 yards earned himself a place in the Alabama program record books as the most in either category in a debut start. The previous touchdown record was three, set by Joe Namath and Mac Jones. That's not too bad of company to keep.

In total, the Crimson Tide offense surged for 501 yards in the 44-13 victory and appeared to be in midseason form despite it being the first game of the season. Young and his teammates will return to Tuscaloosa to host its home opener in Bryant-Denny Stadium against Mercer this weekend.

Also considered:

1) Jameson Williams (football, junior wide receiver)

Made four receptions for 126 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Hurricanes

His lone touchdown was a 94-yard score that tied for the second-longest passing touchdown in Alabama program history

2) Cameron Latu (football, redshirt-junior tight end)

Accounted for three receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns

Both of his touchdowns were not just his first two receptions of the game, but also his first two career receptions

3) Will Anderson Jr. (football, sophomore linebacker)

Led the Crimson Tide in tackles with nine and registered one sack

Anderson was a constant threat for the duration of the game, forcing plays to redirect and wreaking havoc on the Miami o-line

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young