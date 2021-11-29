Young earns the honor in back-to-back weeks, this time due to his game-winning contributions in the final minutes of the Iron Bowl.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 22-28, 2021. With the honor, Young has now earned the title in back-to-back weeks.

While the Crimson Tide offense as a whole struggled for the majority of Saturday's game at Auburn in the Iron Bowl, a 97-yard drive in the game's final two minutes led to a game-tying touchdown connection between Young and wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks.

In the game's fourth overtime period, Young found wide receiver John Metchie III, who crossed the goal line to give Alabama the 24-22 victory.

In total, Young completed 25-of-51 passes for 317 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On the game-tying drive, Young accounted for all 97 yards, with 85 of them passing and 12 rushing.

Following the Iron Bowl victory, Young is back on top as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Also considered:

1. Juwan Gary (forward, men's basketball)

Recorded a double-double in just his second game back from injury on Friday against Drake

Registered 13 points, five rebounds and an assist on Sunday against Miami

2. Ja'Corey Brooks (wide receiver, football)

Was a crucial element in Alabama's game-tying drive in the Iron Bowl

Made two catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on the Crimson Tide's final drive in regulation to send the game into overtime

3. J.D. Davison (guard, men's basketball)

Recorded a double-double against the Hurricanes with 13 points, six rebounds and 10 assists

Played off the bench and provided a large supporting role for the Crimson Tide during its three games at the ESPN Events Invitational

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young