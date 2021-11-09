Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Bryce Young Named Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Semifinalist
Publish date:

The Alabama quarterback is one of 20 semifinalists for the award that goes to the country's best college quarterback.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is continuing to be recognized across the country for his on-field play this season.

On Tuesday, Young was announced as a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback award by the Davey O’Brien Foundation. 

This award goes annually to the best quarterback in college football. It is the oldest national quarterback award, and the winner has to exhibit teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.

Leading the Alabama offense to an 8-1 record in his first year has starting quarterback, Young has 2,755 yards with 28 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions on the season. He is first in the SEC and fourth in the country with those 28 passing touchdowns. 

The Alabama sophomore quarterback has been named the SEC offensive player of the week multiple times this season while also being listed to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List several times. 

Alabama actually has the reigning Davey O'Brien Award with Mac Jones earning the honor last season as he led the Crimson Tide to the 2020 national championship. Throughout the storied history of Alabama football, Jones is the only Crimson Tide player to ever win the award. Young would become the second. Tua Tagovailoa was a semifinalist for the award in 2018 and 2019. AJ McCarron was a semifinalist for the award in 2013.

Young is one of 20 semifinalists for the award, and the winner will be announced after the regular season at ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show in early December.

Bryce Young vs. LSU
