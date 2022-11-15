Skip to main content

Bryce Young Selected as Semifinalist for Davey O'Brien

Young is the reigning winner of the award given to the nation's top quarterback.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s Bryce Young was selected as a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Young is one of 21 semifinalists on the 2022 list. The reigning O’Brien Award winner, Young is joined by Mac Jones (2020) as the Crimson Tide’s only two honorees in program history. The Crimson Tide quarterback is also one of five SEC quarterbacks for the award.

If Young wins the award, it will be the first time a school has produced three consecutive winners of the award (Young won it in 2021), and Young will be the first back-to-back winner since Clemson's Deshaun Watson in 2015-2016.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977 and the National Quarterback Award was first presented in 1981. It is given each year to the nation’s top quarterback. Finalists for the O’Brien will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29, with the 2022 winner receiving the award live on Dec. 8 as part of ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards show.

Here's the full list of semifinalists

  • Stetson Bennett of Georgia, 
  • LSU's Jayden Daniels, 
  • Max Duggan of TCU, 
  • UTSA's Frank Harris , 
  • Sam Hartman of Wake Forest, 
  • Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, 
  • Drake Maye of North Carolina, 
  • Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall, 
  • J.J. McCarthy of Michigan, 
  • SMU's Tanner Mordecai, 
  • Bo Nix of Oregon, 
  • Washington's Michael Penix Jr., 
  • Austin Reed of WKU, 
  • Utah's Cameron Rising, 
  • Will Rogers of Mississippi State, 
  • Ohio's Kurtis Rourke, 
  • C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, 
  • UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson, 
  • Jordan Travis of Florida State, 
  • USC's Caleb Williams 
  • Bryce Young of Alabama. 

