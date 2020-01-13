CFP Title Game Odds: Everything From Which Team is Favored to What President Trump Might do

Since BamaCentral posted odds about what President Donald Trump might do when visiting Alabama for the LSU game this season, it seemed only fitting to do the same for the National Championship Game.

Clemson vs. LSU will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on every ESPN network in the free world, with the Megacast including:

Game broadcast on ESPN

Field Pass on ESPN2

Coaches Film Room on ESPNU, with Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Jeff Hafley (Boston College), Derek Mason (Vanderbilt) and Gary Patterson (TCU)

Command Center on ESPNEWS

DataCenter on Goal Line

Hometown Radio on ACC Network and SEC Network. Clemson (ACC Network): Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Brad Scott, and Reggie Merriweather; LSU (SEC Network): Chris Blair, Doug Moreau and Gordy Rush

Sounds of the Game on ESPN Classic

Refcast on ESPN App

Skycast on ESPN App

Nick Saban will also be a major part of the regular broadcast beginning at 5 p.m.

Of course, there are even more things to possibly bet on, from if James Carville be shown during the broadcast to what President Trump may, or may not, do.

"We initially opened LSU -3.5 and got absolutely pounded on them moving it very quickly to -5.5 which is the current line," Dave Mason, Sports Book Brand Manager, BetOnline.ag said in a release. "We are taking over 80% of the money on them and there are no signs of that stopping. For the game itself and from a futures perspective, we are all in on Clemson and that is a spot we are fairly comfortable with.”

Meanwhile, the odds of a lot of people having a good time on Bourbon Street tonight: 99.99 percent.

National Championship Game Odds

Clemson vs LSU

Clemson +5½ (16% of public on Clemson)

LSU -5½ (84% of public on LSU)

Over/Under 69½ (59% on the over, 41% on the under)

Clemson vs LSU (First Half Only)

Clemson +4

LSU -4

Over/Under 34½

Total Points O/U - Clemson

Over/Under 32

Total Points O/U – Clemson(First Half Only)

Over/Under 15

Total Points O/U - LSU

Over/Under 37½

Total Points O/U – LSU (First Half Only)

Over/Under 19½

Team to Score First

Clemson +120 (6/5)

LSU -150 (2/3)

Time of First Score

Over/Under 5 Minutes

Will the Team That Scores First Win?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +175 (7/4)

First Score of Game

LSU Touchdown 5/4

LSU Field Goal 4/1

Clemson Touchdown 7/4

Clemson Field Goal 11/2

Safety by Either Team 33/1

3 Straight Scores by Either Team

Yes -280 (4/15)

No +200 (2/1)

Will either team score 40+ Points?

Yes -130 (10/13)

No +110 (11/10)

Will there be a scoreless quarter?

Yes +350 (7/2)

No -550 (2/11)

More Points Scored

2nd half +OT -200 (1/2)

1st half +150 (3/2)

Longest TD of the Game

Over/Under 56.5 yards

Alabama is obviously familiar with both teams playing for the national title. T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Will there be a Defensive or Special TD in the Game?

Yes +160 (8/5)

No -180 (5/9)

Will the Game go to Overtime?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -1500 (1/15)

Last Team to Score

Clemson +110 (11/10)

LSU -130 (10/13)

Double Result (First Half/Second Half)

Clemson - Clemson 5/2

Clemson - LSU 6/1

Tied - Clemson 20/1

Tied - LSU 16/1

LSU - Clemson 8/1

LSU - LSU 1/1

Margin of Victory

LSU by 1-6 pts 7/2

Clemson by 1-6 pts 9/2

LSU by 7-12 pts 19/4

LSU by 13-18 pts 6/1

Clemson by 7-12 pts 8/1

LSU by 19-24 pts 9/1

Clemson by 13-18 pts 12/1

LSU by 25-30 pts 14/1

LSU by 31-36 pts 18/1

Clemson by 19-24 pts 20/1

LSU by 37-42 pts 28/1

Clemson by 25-30 pts 33/1

LSU by 43 pts or more 33/1

Clemson by 31-36 pts 40/1

Clemson by 37-42 pts 66/1

Clemson by 43 or more pts 80/1

What will be higher?

Joe Burrow Pass Completions -200 (1/2)

LeBron James Points vs Cavs +150 (3/2)

Player to Score the 1st Touchdown

Clyde Edwards Helaire (LSU) 4/1

Travis Etienne (CLE) 5/1

Ja Marr Chase (LSU) 8/1

Tee Higgins (CLE) 8/1

Justin Jefferson (LSU) 10/1

Trevor Lawrence (CLE) 10/1

Joe Burrow (LSU) 12/1

Justyn Ross (CLE) 16/1

Terrace Marshall Jr (LSU) 16/1

Thaddeus Moss (LSU) 20/1

Chris Curry (LSU) 20/1

Clemson Tigers D/ST 25/1

Amari Rodgers (CLE) 40/1

Derrick Dillon (LSU) 40/1

Diondre Overton (CLE) 40/1

Joseph Ngata (CLE) 40/1

Lyn J Dixon (CLE) 40/1

Tyrion Davis Price (LSU) 40/1

Frank Ladson Jr (CLE) 50/1

JC Chalk (CLE) 50/1

Myles Brennan (LSU) 50/1

Racey McMath (LSU) 50/1

Stephen Sullivan (LSU) 50/1

Louisiana State Tigers D/ST 25/1

No Touchdown Scorer 80/1

Clemson is looking for its third national title in four years. Sports Illustrated

Total Passing Yards – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Over/Under 284½

Total Completions – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Over/Under 20½

Longest Completion – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Over/Under 53½

Total TD Passes – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Over/Under 3½

Total Passing Yards – Joe Burrow (LSU)

Over/Under 369½

Total Completions – Joe Burrow (LSU)

Over/Under 28½

Longest Completion – Joe Burrow (LSU)

Over/Under 55½

Total TD Passes – Joe Burrow (LSU)

Over/Under 4½

Total Receiving Yards – Tee Higgins (Clemson)

Over/Under 83½

Total Receiving Yards – Justyn Ross (Clemson)

Over/Under 65½

Total Receiving Yards – Amari Rodgers (Clemson)

Over/Under 34½

Total Receiving Yards – Diondre Overton (Clemson)

Over/Under 35½

Total Receiving Yards – Justin Jefferson (LSU)

Over/Under 99½

Total Receiving Yards – Jamar Chase (LSU)

Over/Under 95½

Total Receiving Yards – Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU)

Over/Under 59½

Total Receiving Yards – Thaddeus Moss (LSU)

Over/Under 51½

Total Receiving Yards – Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU)

Over/Under 31½

Total Rushing Yards – Travis Etienne (Clemson)

Over/Under 94½

Total Rushing Yards – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Over/Under 52½

Total Rushing Yards - Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU)

Over/Under 100½

Total Rushing Yards – Joe Burrow (LSU)

Over/Under 28½

President Trump Props

Will President Trump predict winner before kickoff?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Will President Trump be shown during the broadcast?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will President Trump sing along to national anthem?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will President Trump wear a red tie?

Yes -1000 (1/10)

No +500 (5/1)

Will President Trump tweet during the game?

Yes +300 (2/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will President Trump congratulate winning team on Twitter?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +110 (11/10)

Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will call the game for ESPN. Courtesy ESPNPR

TV Props

Will "29 in a row" be said during broadcast?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Total times "Heisman" will be said during broadcast

Over/Under 1½

Total times "Tigers" will be said during 1st Quarter

Over/Under 3½

Will Shaquille O'Neal be shown during the broadcast?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will James Carville be shown during the broadcast?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No EVEN (1/1)

Will Odell Beckham Jr. be shown during the broadcast?

Yes -120 (5/6)

No -120 (5/6)

Will Jarvis Landry be shown during the broadcast?

Yes -120 (5/6)

No -120 (5/6)

Will William "Refrigerator" Perry be shown during the broadcast?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

All odds from BetOnline