CFP Title Game Odds: Everything From Which Team is Favored to What President Trump Might do
Christopher Walsh
Since BamaCentral posted odds about what President Donald Trump might do when visiting Alabama for the LSU game this season, it seemed only fitting to do the same for the National Championship Game.
Clemson vs. LSU will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on every ESPN network in the free world, with the Megacast including:
- Game broadcast on ESPN
- Field Pass on ESPN2
- Coaches Film Room on ESPNU, with Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Jeff Hafley (Boston College), Derek Mason (Vanderbilt) and Gary Patterson (TCU)
- Command Center on ESPNEWS
- DataCenter on Goal Line
- Hometown Radio on ACC Network and SEC Network. Clemson (ACC Network): Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Brad Scott, and Reggie Merriweather; LSU (SEC Network): Chris Blair, Doug Moreau and Gordy Rush
- Sounds of the Game on ESPN Classic
- Refcast on ESPN App
- Skycast on ESPN App
Nick Saban will also be a major part of the regular broadcast beginning at 5 p.m.
Of course, there are even more things to possibly bet on, from if James Carville be shown during the broadcast to what President Trump may, or may not, do.
"We initially opened LSU -3.5 and got absolutely pounded on them moving it very quickly to -5.5 which is the current line," Dave Mason, Sports Book Brand Manager, BetOnline.ag said in a release. "We are taking over 80% of the money on them and there are no signs of that stopping. For the game itself and from a futures perspective, we are all in on Clemson and that is a spot we are fairly comfortable with.”
Meanwhile, the odds of a lot of people having a good time on Bourbon Street tonight: 99.99 percent.
National Championship Game Odds
Clemson vs LSU
Clemson +5½ (16% of public on Clemson)
LSU -5½ (84% of public on LSU)
Over/Under 69½ (59% on the over, 41% on the under)
Clemson vs LSU (First Half Only)
Clemson +4
LSU -4
Over/Under 34½
Total Points O/U - Clemson
Over/Under 32
Total Points O/U – Clemson(First Half Only)
Over/Under 15
Total Points O/U - LSU
Over/Under 37½
Total Points O/U – LSU (First Half Only)
Over/Under 19½
Team to Score First
Clemson +120 (6/5)
LSU -150 (2/3)
Time of First Score
Over/Under 5 Minutes
Will the Team That Scores First Win?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +175 (7/4)
First Score of Game
LSU Touchdown 5/4
LSU Field Goal 4/1
Clemson Touchdown 7/4
Clemson Field Goal 11/2
Safety by Either Team 33/1
3 Straight Scores by Either Team
Yes -280 (4/15)
No +200 (2/1)
Will either team score 40+ Points?
Yes -130 (10/13)
No +110 (11/10)
Will there be a scoreless quarter?
Yes +350 (7/2)
No -550 (2/11)
More Points Scored
2nd half +OT -200 (1/2)
1st half +150 (3/2)
Longest TD of the Game
Over/Under 56.5 yards
Will there be a Defensive or Special TD in the Game?
Yes +160 (8/5)
No -180 (5/9)
Will the Game go to Overtime?
Yes +700 (7/1)
No -1500 (1/15)
Last Team to Score
Clemson +110 (11/10)
LSU -130 (10/13)
Double Result (First Half/Second Half)
Clemson - Clemson 5/2
Clemson - LSU 6/1
Tied - Clemson 20/1
Tied - LSU 16/1
LSU - Clemson 8/1
LSU - LSU 1/1
Margin of Victory
LSU by 1-6 pts 7/2
Clemson by 1-6 pts 9/2
LSU by 7-12 pts 19/4
LSU by 13-18 pts 6/1
Clemson by 7-12 pts 8/1
LSU by 19-24 pts 9/1
Clemson by 13-18 pts 12/1
LSU by 25-30 pts 14/1
LSU by 31-36 pts 18/1
Clemson by 19-24 pts 20/1
LSU by 37-42 pts 28/1
Clemson by 25-30 pts 33/1
LSU by 43 pts or more 33/1
Clemson by 31-36 pts 40/1
Clemson by 37-42 pts 66/1
Clemson by 43 or more pts 80/1
What will be higher?
Joe Burrow Pass Completions -200 (1/2)
LeBron James Points vs Cavs +150 (3/2)
Player to Score the 1st Touchdown
Clyde Edwards Helaire (LSU) 4/1
Travis Etienne (CLE) 5/1
Ja Marr Chase (LSU) 8/1
Tee Higgins (CLE) 8/1
Justin Jefferson (LSU) 10/1
Trevor Lawrence (CLE) 10/1
Joe Burrow (LSU) 12/1
Justyn Ross (CLE) 16/1
Terrace Marshall Jr (LSU) 16/1
Thaddeus Moss (LSU) 20/1
Chris Curry (LSU) 20/1
Clemson Tigers D/ST 25/1
Amari Rodgers (CLE) 40/1
Derrick Dillon (LSU) 40/1
Diondre Overton (CLE) 40/1
Joseph Ngata (CLE) 40/1
Lyn J Dixon (CLE) 40/1
Tyrion Davis Price (LSU) 40/1
Frank Ladson Jr (CLE) 50/1
JC Chalk (CLE) 50/1
Myles Brennan (LSU) 50/1
Racey McMath (LSU) 50/1
Stephen Sullivan (LSU) 50/1
Louisiana State Tigers D/ST 25/1
No Touchdown Scorer 80/1
Total Passing Yards – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
Over/Under 284½
Total Completions – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
Over/Under 20½
Longest Completion – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
Over/Under 53½
Total TD Passes – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
Over/Under 3½
Total Passing Yards – Joe Burrow (LSU)
Over/Under 369½
Total Completions – Joe Burrow (LSU)
Over/Under 28½
Longest Completion – Joe Burrow (LSU)
Over/Under 55½
Total TD Passes – Joe Burrow (LSU)
Over/Under 4½
Total Receiving Yards – Tee Higgins (Clemson)
Over/Under 83½
Total Receiving Yards – Justyn Ross (Clemson)
Over/Under 65½
Total Receiving Yards – Amari Rodgers (Clemson)
Over/Under 34½
Total Receiving Yards – Diondre Overton (Clemson)
Over/Under 35½
Total Receiving Yards – Justin Jefferson (LSU)
Over/Under 99½
Total Receiving Yards – Jamar Chase (LSU)
Over/Under 95½
Total Receiving Yards – Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU)
Over/Under 59½
Total Receiving Yards – Thaddeus Moss (LSU)
Over/Under 51½
Total Receiving Yards – Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU)
Over/Under 31½
Total Rushing Yards – Travis Etienne (Clemson)
Over/Under 94½
Total Rushing Yards – Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
Over/Under 52½
Total Rushing Yards - Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU)
Over/Under 100½
Total Rushing Yards – Joe Burrow (LSU)
Over/Under 28½
President Trump Props
Will President Trump predict winner before kickoff?
Yes +250 (5/2)
No -400 (1/4)
Will President Trump be shown during the broadcast?
Yes -300 (1/3)
No +200 (2/1)
Will President Trump sing along to national anthem?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +150 (3/2)
Will President Trump wear a red tie?
Yes -1000 (1/10)
No +500 (5/1)
Will President Trump tweet during the game?
Yes +300 (2/1)
No -500 (1/5)
Will President Trump congratulate winning team on Twitter?
Yes -150 (2/3)
No +110 (11/10)
TV Props
Will "29 in a row" be said during broadcast?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +150 (3/2)
Total times "Heisman" will be said during broadcast
Over/Under 1½
Total times "Tigers" will be said during 1st Quarter
Over/Under 3½
Will Shaquille O'Neal be shown during the broadcast?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +150 (3/2)
Will James Carville be shown during the broadcast?
Yes -140 (5/7)
No EVEN (1/1)
Will Odell Beckham Jr. be shown during the broadcast?
Yes -120 (5/6)
No -120 (5/6)
Will Jarvis Landry be shown during the broadcast?
Yes -120 (5/6)
No -120 (5/6)
Will William "Refrigerator" Perry be shown during the broadcast?
Yes +150 (3/2)
No -200 (1/2)
All odds from BetOnline