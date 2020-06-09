Chadarius Townsend Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama redshirt-junior wide receiver Chadarius Townsend has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The news comes just one day after fellow wide receiver Tyrell Shavers also declared that he will be leaving the team for Mississippi State, where he will immediately be eligible for two more years of football.

Matt Zenitz of Al.com was the first to report the news, with Townsend himself later confirming his intentions on Twitter:

Redshirted for his freshman season, Townsend played in 12 games on special teams his redshirt-freshman season in 2018, only missing action against Ole Miss and Texas A & M.

Hailing from Tanner High School in Tanner, Ala., Townsend was a four-star recruit in 2017 according to the 247Sports Composite. Along with being the No. 7 player in the state of Alabama, Townsend was the overall No. 5 athlete in the nation and ranked No. 175 overall.

In 2019, Townsend participated in five games on both special teams and offense against Duke, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Western Carolina. Against the Catamounts, Townsend recorded his most productive offensive outing: six carries for 24 yards, with his longest rush being nine yards.

Five other Alabama players have already left the Crimson Tide for other teams, including Shavers, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland), offensive lineman Scott Lashley (Mississippi State), running back Jerome Ford (Cincinnati) and cornerback Nigel Knott (East Carolina).