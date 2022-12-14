Christian Leary Transfers To Central Florida

Traeshon Holden was the first wide receiver to find a new program after entering the transfer portal, and now sophomore Christian Leary is the second from Alabama, and he will head to his home state of Florida to play for the University of Central Florida.

Leary, a 4-star recruit at the No. 10 wide receiver in the 2021 class, is originally from Orlando Florida, and he played his high school ball at Edgewater High School. In two years at Alabama the 5-foot-10, 175 pound receiver only recorded three catches for 17 yards. Now Leary will suit up for the Knights next fall.

Wide receiver has arguably been the most newsworthy position for Alabama:



Holden and Leary entered the portal and have found new teams

Aaron Anderson, a promising young receiver who head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of, entered the transfer portal on Monday

Jermaine Burton, who transferred to Alabama after winning a national title with the Georgia Bulldogs, has decided to return for his senior season

All of this movement is going on as Alabama still has one more game left in the season, a matchup against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve. It's becoming more of a question of who will be available for Saban and the Tide. No doubt it will be an opportunity for the younger receivers to play, namely Kobe Prentice, Isaiah Bond or Kendrick Law, who have all made plays at different points of the season and will want to do well ahead of next season.