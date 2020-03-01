Career Night By Javian Davis Helps Tide Beat Gamecocks

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Color Frank Martin impressed. With Alabama redshirt freshman Javian Davis. After Davis scored a career best 20 points and grabbed 10 boards in Alabama’s 90-86 win over his South Carolina team, Gamecocks coach Martin was blunt and to the point [as he usually is].

“[Davis] kicked our tail,” Martin said. “Our on-ball defense was so bad. Our ball screen defense was so bad that it just opened up offensive rebound opportunities and we got caught staring at the ball.

“[Davis] just beat us to cuts in the paint, and then all we did was foul him. He absolutely kicked our tail. That young man’s played better and better and better as the year’s gone on and he’s actually been playing real well for them lately.”

Davis said, “They play physical. I thought it was time for me to step up and be a ‘dog’ for my team.”

Davis even made a three-pointer, his second in the past three games and second of his college career.

“That’s a shot I’ve worked on since coach Oats has been here,” Davis said. “He said, ‘Shoot it with confidence,’ when I do shoot it, I felt like tonight was a good time to shoot the [three] ball and it felt good coming out of my hands and I made one.

“I feel like that was the play of the night for me and my team.”

Asked about his huge off-season weight loss of over 40 pounds that included avoiding Halloween candy for the first time, Davis said, “It’s a lot of boxing and rolling and staying to the course, and coach [Oats] believing in me. “From a mental aspect and physical aspect I feel like it’s been a good journey for me.”

Oats added, “’JD’ deserves to play well. He’s been in the gym a lot. He had some tough games and just kept coming. He shows up in the gym 6:30. I told him, ‘You’ve worked too hard. Finish the game.’

“’JD’ picked up nine fouls on them.”

“We knew we’d have to get some scoring elsewhere with Petty out. Davis is a skilled big that can play with ball screens. The big thing tonight for ‘JD’ was rebounding.

“[Davis] has been a little up and down emotionally. He cares so much. He gets down on himself when he expects to play well because of how much time he’s put in. He’s done a much better job of being more even-keeled.

“We’ve been all over [Davis] about rebounding here lately because we want to be known as a tough, hard-nosed team. The biggest thing that made the biggest difference tonight with him was the rebounding aspect. He gets four offensive rebounds and ten total; he is bound to have a good offensive game. [Assistant] Bryan [Hodgson’s] been all over our bigs about rebounding the ball

“Just play hard and give us an effort. If your blue collar points are up, eventually your shot’s going to drop. JD’s buying into that.”