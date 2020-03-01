Bama Central
Tide Softball Downs McNeese

Cary L. Clark

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Patrick Murphy’s Team 24 needed a win Sunday against McNeese to post a positive weekend record in the Easton Crimson Classic. The Crimson Tide got just that by a 4-0 score. Alabama [12-7] got RBI hits from senior Bailey Hemphill [including her second homer of 2020], junior Maddie Morgan, and junior KB Sides.

Alabama got multiple-hit games from Sides and fellow outfielder Alexis Mack

On the mound, Krystal Goodman’s Senior Day saw her improve to 3-0 on the season and lower her ERA to 2.50. She went seven innings, gave up no runs on four hits, walked one and struck out six.

Goodman got help from her fielders. Morgan made a leaping grab at third in the fifth inning and Morgan dove to her left to steal a hit to close the sixth. Both those balls would have been hits if not for the Tide flashing its leather.

"The infield really set the pace," Goodman said. "I think when I get in a good rhythm, when I'm steady, when I'm level-headed the whole game, that's when I thrive."

"[Goodman] came out and looked awesome today," Sides said. "I feel like every senior that has Senior Day puts out incredible numbers and she really did that.

"She just came out there with her face shining, her light shining and she just completely mowed it down today. I'm proud of her for doing that."

In the top of the seventh, the Cowgirls had runners on second and third with one out, prompting a visit to the circle by pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle-Prothro. Goodman responded by inducing a groundout and a strikeout to close out the contest.

"She just told me to keep it tight, keep it together and keep doing what I'd been doing the whole game," Goodman said. "Just tighten it up for the last few batters and get those outs."

Alabama’s Murphy was not available for post-game interviews as he had to fly to his native Iowa for a funeral immediately after the contest.

Next on the schedule for no. 8/12 Alabama is a Wednesday night game at home against Alcorn State. The Tide and Braves will square off at 6 p.m. CT at Rhoads Stadium with TV coverage provided via the internet on SEC Network Plus.

This story will be updated.

