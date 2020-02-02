Crimson Tide Felt Herbert Jones' Absence

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama missed Herbert Jones Saturday in its 82-78 home loss to Arkansas. The 6-8 junior is out indefinitely with a broken wrist after successful Saturday surgery. The Razorbacks got 30 points from Mason Jones and 26 from Jimmy Whitt Jr. Jones could have helped slow either or both.

Just how much did Alabama miss its top defender Jones?

“Having a short rotation was tough, but I definitely don’t want to use it as an excuse,” said Alabama coach Nate Oats. “From what they tell me it’s the same injury Donta Hall had last year. We’re hoping maybe three weeks.

“His absence) is huge. He’s like that lockdown corner you put on one guy and he takes them out of the game. You can put Herb on a guy and he shuts them down or put him on a bad guy and he hellos off that guy.

“The fact he’s 6’8” and all over the place covering all over the place. Herb’s long enough and quick enough to stay in front of either Whitt or Jones. He probably would have done a good job on them.

“We missed Herb’s leadership. When he talks, people listen. He gets them to play hard. He’s that kind of a guy. He’s all business.”

Added freshman guard Jaden Shackelford, “We knew coming into the game we were going to have to prepare ourselves to play. We hydrated and got our rest.

“Herb’s a great defender. He gives his all every single day, every single minute and every single second. He’s a blue-collar guy and we miss him.”

Redshirt freshman center Javian Davis said of Jones, “He’s a super hard worker on the defensive end and he’s going to do whatever it takes to get that stop. He helps us on defense.

“Herb is all-round. Rebounding steals deflections charges. He’s always back there. He likes to help and be aggressive. Herb is always like that.”

Asked about Jones’ absence, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said, “We haven’t played against him, so I’m probably not the guy to ask, but on film there’s a lot of times you can watch a guy and he looks shorter than he really is. I certainly think (Jones) is a guy that creates mismatch problems because he can guard the one through five. He’s really athletic. He’s one of the best glue guys in the SEC. He can switch on defense and they don’t lose anything.”

Oats said freshman center Raymond Hawkins was not in uniform because he was quarantined from the team with flu. He said Bolden could probably have played if the game were Sunday and is “probable “for Tuesday’s home game against Tennessee.