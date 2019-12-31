Saban explains Moses' decision to return

ORLANDO, Fla. – Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed the media Tuesday for the final time before his 10-2 and no. 13 Crimson Tide team faces Michigan in the Citrus Bowl Jan. 1. Following are a few topics he touched on.

Junior middle linebacker Dylan Moses announced on social media Monday night that he planned to play a fourth season at Alabama rather than enter the NFL draft. Saban explained, “He can create value by coming back after his draft stock dropped due to injury. I think the big thing with Dylan was that he wanted to be part of the team. He wanted to be a leader of the team. He wanted to come back and play well for Alabama. And that was probably the deciding factor for him.

"In Dylan’s case, it was because of his injury, how is that going to affect his draft status? He didn’t play all year long this year, so he can create value by coming back. Obviously, he's a great player, he's a good person and a good leader, and he can make a significant impact on making us better next year."

Another factor in Moses’ decision according to Saban: “We had to make him comfortable on how we insure him.”

Saban also elaborated on his Monday night radio show statement that only one player on the team – quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is injured – had a top 15 draft grade. “We had nine guys evaluated by the NFL junior committee. Some guys have first-round grades. I’m not going to tell you they didn’t. Our job is to give them the correct information.

“Everybody’s got to make a decision about what’s best for their future. There is a lot of misinformation out there. A lot of media guys (like) you do mocks, but I don’t think you get a draft pick. No disrespect to your ability to evaluate.

“There is a lot of misinformation… out there with mock drafts. We try to get some information from the people who will actually pick the players.”

Saban says he thought Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson was a great at Ole Miss but is "nothing but better" at Michigan. “He can make all the throws. We’ve known about Shea since he was a freshman in high school.” Patterson lost 66-3 to Alabama the last time he faced the Crimson Tide.

Saban was asked about his current starting quarterback Mac Jones and said, “The biggest thing is we try to get him to play within himself. He’s got a few plays I know he’d like to have back.”

Saban has seen some underclassmen take advantage of opportunities to improve during bowl workouts, though he declined to name names.

“As you know we’ve had several players missing, but I think it’s been a blessing for our younger players to grow,” he said. “I think this (bowl) practice has been good for them understanding concepts better.

“I think sometimes what young players do is they try to memorize what they’re supposed to do. They don’t really understand the big picture very well. I think it’s very encouraging to their improvement when they do understand the big picture and the concepts. They understand how their accountability to do their job is very significant in the success of offense, defense or their position they’re playing, so that has been very good for a lot of our young players.

Asked about the progress of freshman offensive lineman Evan Neal, Saban said, “Evan Neal has done a really good job for us at left guard. He’s a true freshman and the fact that he plays with two tackles (Jedrick Wills and Alex Leatherwood) that are experienced guys and are pretty good players probably helped him. Landon Dickerson is also a very experienced player playing center so that probably helped him.

“I think (Neal) is probably going to get really challenged in this game because of the complexity and multiple stunts that (Michigan’s) front is going to throw at us and is going to challenge our entire offensive line.

“I think the guys that have the least experience will be challenged the most. Evan has done a great job for us all year long and we’re really pleased with his progress. I think he has a very bright future.”

Saban closed by saying that he played in the 1972 Tangerine Bowl in Orlando when his Kent State team faced off against the University of Tampa and star quarterback Freddie Solomon. What he didn’t say was that Tampa won that game 21-18.

Alabama and Michigan face off Wednesday at noon central time at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, with Citrus Bowl TV coverage provided by ABC.