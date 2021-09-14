Clay Helton's Firing at USC Could Directly Impact Alabama

Not only could the Crimson Tide land another top recruit or two, but the Trojans' coaching search could potentially go through Tuscaloosa.

In 2016, the peek of the Clay Helton years at Southern California, the Trojans finished 10-3 and No. 3 in the final AP Top 25.

One of those losses was the season-opening 52-6 pounding to Alabama at A&T Stadium in neutral-site Texas.

That's how big the chasm was between the programs, and in his eighth year as the head coach, Helton was let go this week with a 46-24 record (.657 winning percentage).

The Trojans are 19-15 since 2018 and have not won the Pac-12 since 2017. But his biggest issue may have been that the rest of the Pac-12, especially rival UCLA and Oregon, is beginning to show signs of life on the national stage.

Early speculation on a replacement has included two names associated with the Nick Saban coaching tree, including current Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated has him on USC's wish list, and with good reason. O'Brien's last job was as the head coach and general manager of the Houston Texas, but he previously was the head coach at Penn State.

"I was a college coach I think for about 16 years, a pro coach for 12 years," he said earlier this fall. "I love college football. I’ve had great relationships with the players and coaches I’ve worked with in the past, and that’s the way it’s been here. I’ve really enjoyed being around these guys, these players, this coaching staff, I feel like it’s a group that works very hard. That works together."

Obviously, O'Brien wouldn't mind another shot at a head coaching job if the right one came along, and there are few better in the game than USC.

However, he's just two games into his Alabama season, so the timing is more than a small issue. Usually when Nick Saban has a coach hired away, like former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian was by Texas last year, it's at the end of the regular season.

The same holds true for former Crimson Tide coach Mario Cristobal, who also has a $9 million buyout. He currently makes $4.55 million at Oregon, but a big-time raise seems more likely to happen, especially with the Ducks recently winning at Ohio State.

For now, most of the buzz seems to be surrounding on Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, which is important to Alabama fans in one respect, it means the Trojans may be a long way away from hiring a coach.

That's going to be huge in recruiting.

There are three players in particular to keep an eye on:

Even though he was already committed to USC, cornerback Domani Jackson said back in July that his visit to Alabama “opened my eyes up a lot." Rated by SI All-American as the top cornerback in the nation, he told 247Sports Helton was a key piece of the Trojan pitch.

“Man, Clay was my guy,” Jackson said. “He was my favorite coach, I really liked him a lot so this is kind of disappointing."

Alabama never stopped recruiting defensive lineman Mykel Williams out of Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway, a national top 20-ranked prospect, even after he committed to the Trojans.

"He was a great coach and person sad to see him go!" Williams told SI's John Garcia Jr.

Alabama sent an assistant coach to his school last week, but so did Georgia, which may have a second chance at keeping him in-state.

"I have to talk with family but only time will tell," he said of his recruitment going forward.

USC may have already be out of the running for defensive lineman Anthony Lucas out of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral, but Alabama's chances only seem to be on the rise.

"Everything was amazing," Lucas told BamaCentral about his visit over the summer. "The campus was beautiful and the area was just nice and it had a good college-town feel to it. It was just amazing to be there."

Lucas is expected to visit for a game later this season.

"It's not an organization," Lucas said. "It's a family, and when everyone in the family is doing their part, it makes them succeed."