Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Collin Sexton continued to dazzle for the Cleveland Cavaliers this past week in two appearances, scoring 29 and 27 points, respectively, against the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Saturday versus Toronto, Sexton poured in a team-high 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe. He also added five assists in the 135-115 loss.

The former University of Alabama guard's 27 points, four assists and three rebounds against Oklahoma City propelled Cleveland to a 129-102 victory last Thursday.

His efforts have earned him the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week. It is the eight time he has taken home the honor this season.

Honorable mention

Former Alabama soccer standout Nealy Martin signed with Racing Louisville FC, which is a part of the NWSL and started in the team's match with Orlando Pride over the weekend.

Justin Thomas finished tied for 21st at The Masters with a score of even par. His best round came on Friday when he shot 5-under par.

Alexa Guarachi reached the doubles semifinals of the Charleston Open over the weekend.

Donta Hall signed a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic.

Previous winners in 2021

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton