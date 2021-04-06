Over his last three games, the former Alabama star is averaging 23.3 points, 3.6 assists, three rebounds and 1.6 steals

For the sixth time this year, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

The former University of Alabama standout was at it again on Monday night and poured in 22 points, to go along with five assists and three rebounds in a 125-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

In two games last week, he added 26 and 24 points against the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively. Over his last three games, Sexton is averaging 23.3 points, 3.6 assists, three rebounds and 1.6 steals.

He ranks 20th in the league in scoring at 23.9. On the year, he is shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 36 percent from three-point range.

Honorable mention

Last Friday night, New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. turned in a career-high 21 points in a loss against the Atlanta Hawks. He also added two assists, two rebounds and one block in 26 minutes of action.

Former Alabama golfer Lee Hodges finished tied for fifth at the Korn Ferry Tour's Emerald Coast Classic over the weekend with a score of 11-under par. He was only three shots off the champion Stephan Jager.

Previous winners in 2021

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton