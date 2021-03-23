All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Over his last five games, Sexton is averaging 26 points, 4.4 assists and four rebounds
Author:
Publish date:

Former University of Alabama guard Collin Sexton had quite the week on the hardwood. 

Over his last five outings, the Cleveland Cavaliers standout has averaging 26 points, 4.4 assists and four rebounds. 

In a 116-105 win against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Sexton poured in 36 points, with a career-high six three-pointers, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. 23 of his 36 points came in the second half.

He also had back-to-back games of 29 points each versus the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs. Sexton's efforts have Cleveland within five games of a playoff spot. 

Sexton is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Bama Central Pro Athlete of the Week for the week of March 17-23. 

Honorable mention

  • Bola Olaniyan scored 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for Enerdrink UDEA Algeciras in LEB Plata league play.
  • Both Lee Hodges and Davis Riley finished tied for 14th in the Korn Ferry Tour's Louisiana Open. Hodges had a career-low round of 62 while Riley had a career-low round of 63.
  • Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green scored 16 points in a 121-106 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Previous winners in 2021

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

Pro Athlete of the Week Graphic
