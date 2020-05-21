There's been so much talk about re-opening and whether or not sports should be played, here at BamaCentral we thought there was a key component missing that shouldn't be ignored: The actual number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Tuscaloosa County.

We know that everyone's on edge and wants nothing more than to get back to normal as soon as possible, but this isn't meant to spark a political debate on the site.

So first, a polite reminder. No offensive material and/or personal attacks will be tolerated. Our rules and regulations posted in the 4-1-1 section clearly state that the site is dedicated only to Alabama Athletics.

This is simply to inform and provide some context.

As of midnight, May 21, there were 13,052 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state of Alabama.

There had been 522 deaths.

In Tuscaloosa Country, there were 431 confirmed cases and eight deaths.

Date Confirmed cases Deaths April 2 30 0 April 9 85 0 April 16 132 0 April 23 171 0 April 30 206 1 May 7 259 4 May 14 318 8 May 21 431* 8*

The numbers do not include anything from May 21, so this chart will be updated at midnight again to include Thursday's totals.

On the positive side, no one locally died from the virus during the past week.

However, the number of confirmed cases went up 35.1 percent.

A coronavirus outbreak has affected the renovation project of Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium. The facility is undergoing a $107-million overhaul and the construction was slated to be done in time for the Crimson Tide's home opener against Georgia State on Sept. 12.

Meanwhile, former Alabama assistant football coach and Auburn head coach Pat Dye is in the hospital and has reportedly been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris warned the public, “the danger has not gone away.” Nearly 20 percent of the state's deaths have been in Mobile County, of which roughly half are among long-term care residents or staff.

Montgomery mayor Steven Reed said at a press conference that his city is nearly out of hospital beds after a recent spike in cases.

"Right now if you're from Montgomery and you need an ICU bed, you're in trouble," Reed said. "If you're from central Alabama and you need an ICU bed, you may not be able to get one because our health care system has been maxed out."

For more information: The Alabama Department of Health; or the City of Tuscaloosa.