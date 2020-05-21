Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Coronavirus Cases And Deaths In Tuscaloosa

Christopher Walsh

There's been so much talk about re-opening and whether or not sports should be played, here at BamaCentral we thought there was a key component missing that shouldn't be ignored: The actual number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Tuscaloosa County. 

We know that everyone's on edge and wants nothing more than to get back to normal as soon as possible, but this isn't meant to spark a political debate on the site.

So first, a polite reminder. No offensive material and/or personal attacks will be tolerated. Our rules and regulations posted in the 4-1-1 section clearly state that the site is dedicated only to Alabama Athletics. 

This is simply to inform and provide some context.

As of midnight, May 21, there were 13,052 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state of Alabama. 

There had been 522 deaths. 

In Tuscaloosa Country, there were 431 confirmed cases and eight deaths. 

Date
Confirmed cases
Deaths

April 2

30

0

April 9

85

0

April 16

132

0

April 23

171

0

April 30

206

1

May 7

259

4

May 14

318

8

May 21

431*

8*

The numbers do not include anything from May 21, so this chart will be updated at midnight again to include Thursday's totals. 

On the positive side, no one locally died from the virus during the past week. 

However, the number of confirmed cases went up 35.1 percent. 

A coronavirus outbreak has affected the renovation project of Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium. The facility is undergoing a $107-million overhaul and the construction was slated to be done in time for the Crimson Tide's home opener against Georgia State on Sept. 12.

Meanwhile, former Alabama assistant football coach and Auburn head coach Pat Dye is in the hospital and has reportedly been diagnosed with the coronavirus. 

In an interview with the Associated Press, Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris warned the public, “the danger has not gone away.” Nearly 20 percent of the state's deaths have been in Mobile County, of which roughly half are among long-term care residents or staff.

Montgomery mayor Steven Reed said at a press conference that his city is nearly out of hospital beds after a recent spike in cases.

"Right now if you're from Montgomery and you need an ICU bed, you're in trouble," Reed said. "If you're from central Alabama and you need an ICU bed, you may not be able to get one because our health care system has been maxed out."

For more information: The Alabama Department of Health; or the City of Tuscaloosa.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 21, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Clemson Connection

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Frank Howard, Danny Ford and Dabo Swinney, who have keyed Clemson's football success

Christopher Walsh

by

Cary L. Clark

NCAA To Lift Moratorium on On-Campus Activities, Changes Coming to Transfer Rules

Starting on June 1, student-athletes can return to respective campuses

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Kick

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with "The Kick"

Christopher Walsh

Look for Cost-Cutting Measures To Impact Every College Sport, Including Football

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports considers what the new reality for college sports, which are suddenly facing some new major financial hurdles

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Corner: Following Up with the NCAA's Spring Eligibility Extension

Joey Blackwell re-examines the complications that have sprung up regarding the NCAA's decision to grant spring student-athletes an addition year of eligibility

Joey Blackwell

2022 Four-Star RB Gavin Sawchuk Impressed With Crimson Tide After Earning Offer

Crimson Tide running backs coach Charles Huff reached out to this Colorado standout last week to extend a scholarship offer and made quite the impression

Tyler Martin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Never Say Die (Ozzie Newsome) vs. 2009 SEC Preview (Nick Saban)

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Asterisk?

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

All Things Bama Podcast: Kenneth Darby Talks College Career And More

The show is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple, and Anchor

Tyler Martin