SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Coronavirus Cases Rise at University of Alabama Ahead of Students Heading Home For Holidays

Tyler Martin

In the final update of the fall semester, COVID-19 cases are up from last week at the University of Alabama according to the school's coronavirus dashboard.

This week, the Tuscaloosa campus saw an increase of 38 new cases from last week among students. That number went from 77 to 115 during the week of Nov. 13-19. 

Among faculty, that number rose from 24 to 27 so a minimal increase there. 

This is the final week of in-person classes before students head home for Thanksgiving and Christmas break. Students will return to campus in January when the spring semester begins.

"We are finalizing the updated plan for Spring and much work remains to be done, but we are pleased with the outcome of this Fall semester and the enormous sacrifices our students, faculty, staff and families have made. On behalf of our Board and leadership team, I want to express my heartfelt thanks,” University of Alabama Chancellor Finis St. John said in a press release.

Across all three of three campuses in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, and Birmingham, testing for students was at a record-high for the semester. 

While the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic, the United States has had a total of almost 12 million cases and 252,000 deaths.

University of Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Nov. 19 115 (new cases), 2,992 (total cases)

Nov. 12: 77, 2,877 

Nov. 5: 56: 2,800

Oct. 29: 64, 2,744

Oct. 22: 68; 2,680

Oct. 15: 34; 2,612

Oct. 8: 45; 2,578

Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pre-arrival): 158; 158

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 11: Levi Wallace, Bo Scarbrough Activated

Tua Tagovailoa is aiming to become just the second quarterback in 40 years to start career 4-0 as a rookie

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Basketball Hit With Three-Year Probation, Fine By NCAA

The Alabama basketball program will undergo three years of probation in addition to a $5,000 fine plus one percent of the program's budget

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh

Former Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 11: Raiders Henry Ruggs III and Josh Jacobs

Everything you need for Week 10 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: JD Davison's Senior Season Off to Blazing Start Plus 2023 Football Offers

One of Alabama basketball's recent signees is off to a scorching start to his senior season and 2023 football offers to watch

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Crimson Tide/Wildcats With Kentucky Sports Radio

The show is available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

It's Time for Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses to Shine

A big part of Alabama's national championship aspirations will ride on the shoulders of linebacker Dylan Moses, who is the kind of player who can make everyone around him better

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Presence

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 20, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Biggest Unsung Hero has also been the Crimson Tide's Most Resilient

All Things CW looks at the most unheralded player on the Crimson Tide, the position groups to watch moving forward and the key to the rest of the 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Provides Update on Jaylen Waddle: "He Wants To Come Back And Play"

On his weekly radio show, the Crimson Tide coach gave listeners insight into how Jaylen Waddle and Trey Sanders are recovering from their respective injuries

Tyler Martin