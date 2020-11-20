Coronavirus Cases Rise at University of Alabama Ahead of Students Heading Home For Holidays

In the final update of the fall semester, COVID-19 cases are up from last week at the University of Alabama according to the school's coronavirus dashboard.

This week, the Tuscaloosa campus saw an increase of 38 new cases from last week among students. That number went from 77 to 115 during the week of Nov. 13-19.

Among faculty, that number rose from 24 to 27 so a minimal increase there.

This is the final week of in-person classes before students head home for Thanksgiving and Christmas break. Students will return to campus in January when the spring semester begins.

"We are finalizing the updated plan for Spring and much work remains to be done, but we are pleased with the outcome of this Fall semester and the enormous sacrifices our students, faculty, staff and families have made. On behalf of our Board and leadership team, I want to express my heartfelt thanks,” University of Alabama Chancellor Finis St. John said in a press release.

Across all three of three campuses in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, and Birmingham, testing for students was at a record-high for the semester.

While the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic, the United States has had a total of almost 12 million cases and 252,000 deaths.

University of Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Nov. 19 115 (new cases), 2,992 (total cases)

Nov. 12: 77, 2,877

Nov. 5: 56: 2,800

Oct. 29: 64, 2,744

Oct. 22: 68; 2,680

Oct. 15: 34; 2,612

Oct. 8: 45; 2,578

Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pre-arrival): 158; 158