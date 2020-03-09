Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

SEC Basketball Tournament to be Played as Scheduled Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Christopher Walsh

The Southeastern Conference issued a statement on coronavirus and health precautions it plans to take at SEC championship events, including this week's men's basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn. 

The league has not made any changes to the schedule or concerning attendance at Bridgestone Arena. Alabama is set to play Tennessee at noon CT, Thursday (SEC Network).

It reads as follows: 

The SEC continues to monitor developments associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and has not modified the schedule of events related to our men's basketball tournament in Nashville. At this time our focus and expectation is to play the tournament as scheduled. Local authorities have confirmed this approach is consistent with current public health recommendations. We remain alert to any circumstances that could warrant adjustments for the health and well-being of our student-athletes, fans and other participants. We are in continued communication with public health officials and remind everyone to be attentive to everyday preventive actions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov).

At this time, the SEC plans to implement the following health precautions at Bridgestone Arena, most of which were also applied during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville last week. Similar preventive measures will be taken at the SEC Gymnastics Championship March 21 in Duluth, Georgia:

  • Additional hand sanitizers will be present at arena entrances and throughout concourse and in meeting rooms;
  • Use of hospital grade disinfectant to sanitize locker rooms before teams arrive and upon departure;
  • Sanitization of game balls with hospital grade disinfectant after each practice and game;
  • Sanitization of team benches plus band and cheerleader seating areas following each game;
  • Hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and Lysol spray in team locker rooms;
  • Hand sanitizers at scorer's table, in officials' locker rooms and operations offices;
  • Signage throughout concourse to provide CDC preventive action recommendations
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama’s Spring Begins Up Front on Both Sides of the Ball

Spring Takes: The top five things to look for during Alabama's practices leading up to 2020 A-Day

Christopher Walsh

Polls Have Alabama Baseball Moving Up, Into Top 20

Despite taking first loss of season, Crimson Tide baseball becoming more of a fixture in the national polls

Christopher Walsh

K.B. Sides is this Week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The junior outfielder for Alabama softball was crucial in this past weekend's series against No. 20 Arkansas

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Football Gets First Pledge in 2022 Recruiting Class

The No. 1 ranked player in the Yellow Hammer State decides to stay home with the Crimson Tide over Georgia and LSU

Tyler Martin

Nate Oats Focussed on Effort, Injuries Heading into SEC Tournament

The Crimson Tide coach spoke on both the health of his team and its effort heading into Thursday's matchup with Tennessee

Joey Blackwell

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 18

After the conclusion of the regular season, see where Alabama ranks heading into the SEC tournament

Joey Blackwell

The SEC Opening Series Winning Week That Was For Alabama Softball

Team 24 rebounded from a tough loss Friday for consecutive wins over Arkansas

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 9, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Alabama softball takes series win over Arkansas

Newcomers Lexi Kilfoyl and Alexis Mack help Team 24 win rubber game

Cary L. Clark

This Week With The Crimson Tide: March 9-15

Take a look at this week's Alabama Athletics Schedule

Allie Wright