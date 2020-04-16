Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: April 16, 2020

While President Donald Trump has talked to the major sports commissioners more than once about the possibility of when they might be able to re-start sports, vice-president Mike Pence expressed optimism for a football season this fall during a conference call with college athletic leaders Wednesday.

Per Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde, Pence’s call was with the College Football Playoff Management Committee, encompassed of the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick.

"It was the opening of communication between college football and the White House," said one administrator.

At least one commissioner on the call, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, told CBS Sports on Wednesday that there will be no athletic contests without campuses open for classes. However, students being on campus isn't necessary a prerequisite for on-campus athletic activities—like, say, football practice

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recently gave fans hope by saying pro sports could potentially return without fans.

Fauci, one of the leading figures in the fight against the coronavirus, told Snapchat’s Peter Hamby he believes sports can return this summer — but there are some conditions.

"There's a way of doing that," Fauci said. "Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family and just let them play the season out."

The NHL, MLB and NBA have all reportedly considered holding games at a single location.

However, the college game is different because while the NFL makes most of its money off television, college football primary revenue source is attendance.

“Honestly,” said one Power Five athletic director, “we’re all just throwing stuff against the wall to see what sticks.”

DFL Draft

Zoom-bombs, bad passwords, and a big target.

The NFL draft season is ripe to be hacked.

How might it happen? Or, perhaps, how did it happen? An unprecedented draft season left NFL teams relying on technology like never before, and — according to security experts and hackers — left them more vulnerable than they might have imagined.

For today's cover story, Gary Gramling talked to hackers and security experts about why teams are vulnerable, while the virtual draft itself is not.

Did you notice?

• Michael Jordan says The Last Dance is going to make you think he’s a “horrible guy.”

• Wright Thompson profiled Clayton Kershaw for ESPN.

• Mike Trout gave his thoughts on the proposed plan to have MLB teams play all their games in Florida and Arizona.

• The pandemic is causing all sorts of drama in Scottish soccer.

The lighter side

• We feel for this guy, he won a trip for himself and three friends to Game 4 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final on the "Price is Right."

• Meanwhile, on "Jeopardy!"

• Can you tell the difference?

More SI Hot Clicks