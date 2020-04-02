Bama Central
The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: April 2, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Thursday's Cover Story is on how the NHL's approach to COVID-19 testing is vastly different from the NBA. One could even say that the NHL is anti-NBA when it comes to coronavirus testing.

The NHL followed the lead of the NBA when it came to stoppage of play, but that's where the similarities end. 

The NBA has received criticism after teams like the Lakers, Celtics and the Nets have announced that players on their teams have tested positive for COVID-19 while being asymptomatic. 

At a time where there are a shortage of tests in the United States, professional athletes and celebrities continue to get access to tests that the general public simply cannot. 

SI’s senior writer Alex Prewitt details the NHL’s stark difference in approach to testing, centered around the idea that players in their league are only getting tested if they’re symptomatic. 

SI cover story: What the NFL got right about the coronavirus

Hockey 

The latest Coronavirus + Sports podcast features @lmechegaray talking with @alex_prewitt on the NHL's actions during the pandemic + @McCannSportsLaw answers legal questions regarding leagues, franchises and players and their responses as a result of COVID-19.


College Football

The eight-part Position I series continues with "Who Is the Modern Offensive Line U.?" and similar to the wide receivers Alabama is in the mix.

It isn't first, though.  

Based on a decade’s worth of data on which college programs put players in the NFL, and the success they have when they get there, a look at who now has the right to brand themselves O-Line U.

High School basketball

SI All-American announced its second-team selections for the inaugural high school All-American team: Michael Foster, Brandon Boston (Kentucky), Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga), Evan Mobley (USC) and Cameron Thomas (LSU).

The first team and player of the year will be announced Friday. 

Dealing with the new reality 

• The NBA is considering a tournament in Las Vegas to try and salvage its season. 

• Shin-Soo Choo is giving $1,000 to every minor leaguer in the Rangers’ system. 

• The current struggles faced by the Japanese baseball league should be a warning to MLB about the dangers of restarting play prematurely. 

The lighter side ...

• Stephen Curry had to build his own driveway basketball hoop and assemble it himself. Let's just say it didn't go very well, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Ben Cohen. “I was very confident in myself going in,” he said. “That was shot down pretty quick.”

• A British man ran an entire marathon in his tiny backyard and livestreamed the whole thing on YouTube.

• During her phone calls with Loyola men's basketball players, Sister Jean has told them the story of her childhood pet, which was a coffee-drinking monkey named Jerry. And no, 

Finally:

For more, check SI's Hot Clicks

BamaCentral

