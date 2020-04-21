The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: April 21, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has magnified an All-Too-Real Issue for some NCAA athletes, finding enough food when not on campus.

Part of landing a scholarship to play collegiate sports is a meal plan, ensuring that they can get enough necessary calories to train and perform at a high level.

However, per Sports Illustrated, a 2019 study found that nearly one-quarter of Division I student-athlete respondents had suffered recent food insecurity.

Specifically, according to a new report out from the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice at Temple University, 24 percent of the 452 Division I athletes it surveyed in the fall of 2019 suffered food insecurity in the previous 30 days.

The numbers were 26 percent and 21 percent for the Divisions II and III student-athletes respectively, and 39 percent for athletes at two-year schools (3,506 student-athletes were surveyed in total).

Among the general college population, the center found that 39% suffer food insecurity, defined in the report as the “limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe food, or the ability to acquire such food in a socially acceptable manner.”

For some, the problem is only magnified during the pandemic.

Ole Miss senior linebacker Sam Williams tweeted out his frustrations from his family’s home in Montgomery, Ala., last month:

“We worked so hard to get out the hood but forced back to the hood,” Williams wrote. “Still gotta pay rent so all our money be gone and I can’t swipe my ID nowhere in Alabama. Then if we get help it’s a ‘violation’. I just don’t understand.”

Speaking over the phone last weekend, he explained, “I still need to pay my rent back there [in Oxford] and so after that and my car insurance, it’s whatever is left to pay for groceries.”

Williams would normally eat five-to-six meals per day at campus dining halls to fuel his 6’3”, 250-pound body.

Even though he's also working out and taking classes, Williams said he’s going to try and find a job, maybe at a Walmart.

As for concerns over catching COVID-19? “You gotta do what you gotta do,” he said.

Football

The May issue cover story is on how wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will define himself and his future after surprisingly being trading away by the Houston Texans.

Greg Bishop has the story on how Hopkins became one of the most dominant players of his generation, found his voice off the field and found his way to a new team and the criticism he took after the most lopsided trade of the NFL offseason.

He also touches on how things ended in Houston, his lack of a relationship with Bill O’Brien, late Texans owner Bob McNair’s “inmates” comment.

Sports Illustrated

Did you notice?

• Don’t buy the chatter about the Giants and Justin Herbert.

• A shortened or canceled MLB season could cost these legends some big milestones.

• Exploring the meaning behind soccer clubs’ crests.

Wrestling

Former WWE wrestler Dan Matha is having a very bad month.

Matha, 31, who wrestled under the name Dorian Mak for the company’s developmental NXT brand, was part of a large group of performers and other employees laid off by WWE last week.

The timing of the release could hardly have been worse for Matha, who revealed over the weekend that he had gotten in a serious car accident right before he was cut. He was sent through the windshield of his car and left with a nasty wound in the back of his skull.

Nevertheless, Matha says he doesn’t plan to give up on his dreams:

The lighter side ...

• The debut of The Last Dance was ESPN’s most-watched documentary ever with an average of 6.2 million viewers.

• This is what happens when you sign with another team ...

• How did no one see this coming?

