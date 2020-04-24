Bama Central
The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: The End of a 125-Year Run

Christopher Walsh

For the first time in 125 years the Penn Relays have been canceled.

The historical event that has often included Alabama has run continuously dating back to 1895, that includes through World War I and World War II.

The Penn Relays carried on through all of that. But the coronavirus?

"This is completely beyond the scope of what we faced in those war years," the event's director told SI’s senior writer Alex Prewitt.

Here's why it matters that the track & field tradition won't happen this weekend.

It's today's Sports Illustrated cover story.

Penn Relays canceled cover story
Sports Illustrated

International Sports

The latest edition of the Coronavirus + Sports podcast takes a look at U.S. athletes who play overseas and how the pandemic has affected their livelihood. 

For most American professional athletes, the delays and stoppages brought on by the coronavirus pandemic have created uncertainty within the confines of the broader infrastructure of the American sports industry. 

But for those athletes whose careers have taken them overseas, the issues at play increase exponentially, Sports Illustrated reporter Priya Desai breaks down the issues facing American athletes navigating the pandemic from across the globe.

Listen/Subscribe:
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1503391421
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5BWP4CkzC9cknBvc8MFSFj
RSS: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/siplussports

 Did you notice?

• Sumo wrestling is going forward in Japan amid the pandemic. 

• If MLB holds playoffs this year, should it still be called the World Series? 

• Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, as ESPN’s Don Van Natta points out, drafted from aboard his $250 million yacht, the 357-foot Bravo Eugenia. 

The lighter side ... 

Speaking of where people drafted, we couldn't help note the sharp contrast between this ... 

... and this:

• And then there's .... 

For more SI Hot Clicks

BamaCentral

