Just A Minute: What's More Important, The Well-Being Of The Schools Or The Students, Athletes?

It's only mid-May, but we've already entered a period in which the news and speculation about the eventual return of sports is changing by the day, if not by the hour.

You blink, and the debate changes.

Complicating mattes is that of all the major sports, college football almost certainly has the toughest road back to the playing field.

While the rhetoric alone is confusing and confounding, two things will eventually come to the forefront:

1) More testing is an absolute necessity, including schools being able to regularly check the status of everyone around the team (and not just athletes).

2) Acceptable risk.

It's a term we all need to get used to, not just in sports as we move forward as a country. The finish line, of course, is the complete eradication of the coronavirus, but no one knows when a possible vaccine, or what kind of treatments may be developed short- and long-term.

Meanwhile, the United States is about to go over 1.5 million confirmed cases, and will likely top 100,000 deaths over the weekend.

Experts are warning us that we need to be cautious moving forward. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious diseases expert, has expressed a fear that if cities and states do not adhere to the government's guidelines on when and how they can begin to reopen, there could be more COVID-19 outbreaks.

Once again, sports are serving as a microcosm of society.

In terms of college football being played the fall, everything is in the balance, now through July. It won't be in August when teams are slated to go open camp, or September.

A lot things will have to go right for it to even be a possibility, and if colleges do move forward as planned they're going to be heavily criticized that they're more concerned with their financial status than the health of their students.

It'll be framed as follows: What's more important, the well-being of the school, or of the athletes?

Even though different states and schools may have different ideas of where the line should be drawn, they better have a good answer. They'll also have to defend it for when players, coaches and support workers start testing positive, or worse.

It's a perception issue that the schools are already addressing, sort of like concussion protocol but multiplied by about a billion.

The SEC took an important step in that direction on Thursday, and issued the following release:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A task force comprised of medical professionals representing the 14 universities of the Southeastern Conference is guiding the SEC as it prepares for membership decisions related to the return of athletics activities, including team gatherings, practices, conditioning and competition.

The SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force began meeting by video conference in April and updates from these meetings are provided to SEC Presidents and Chancellors and Athletics Directors at regular intervals. Any policy changes related to return to athletics activity will be approved by the Conference membership.

The task force is responsible for identifying recommended protocols and best practices for guiding the safe return to in-person on-campus meetings, individual workouts, out-of-season activities and skill instruction, and practice activities for student-athletes and coaches; identifying the desired amount of practice and training time required to safely acclimate student-athletes into competition; and identifying opportunities for a return to competition, including considerations for student-athletes, administrators, support staff, officials and fans.

The SEC has previously enacted proactive measures to mitigate the impact of the virus and protect the health and safety of student-athletes, administrators, officials and fans. To date, actions of the Conference include the cancellation of all athletic contests, including conference and non-conference competition, and SEC Championship events for the remainder of the 2020 spring season. The SEC has also suspended all in-person athletics activities, voluntary or required, including practices, individual and team workouts through at least May 31 (subject to adjustment based upon public health information), and has ceased operation of camps and coaches clinics through at least July 31.

Members of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force:

Dr. Jimmy Robinson, University of Alabama-Head Team Physician and Medical Director

Dr. Mike Goodlett, Auburn University, Chief Medical Officer/Team Physician

Dr. Jay Clugston, University of Florida, Team Physician

Ron Courson, University of Georgia, Senior Associate. Athletics Director/Sports Medicine

Jim Madaleno, University of Kentucky, Executive Associate Athletics Director/Sports Medicine and Performance

Dr. Catherine O’Neal, LSUHSC Assistant Professor of Medicine, Infectious Diseases

Dr. Marshall Crowther, University of Mississippi, Medical Director/Sports Medicine Physician

Dr. Cliff Story, Mississippi State University, Director of University Health Services

Dr. Stevan Whitt, University of Missouri, Associate Professor of Medicine, Divisions of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and Infectious Diseases; Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs, University of Missouri School of Medicine, Chief Clinical Officer

Dr. Zoë Foster, University of South Carolina, Program Director, Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship

Dr. Chris Klenck, University of Tennessee, Head Team Physician

Dr. Shawn Gibbs, Texas A & M University, Dean of School of Public Health

Dr. Warne Fitch, Vanderbilt University, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Associate Professor of Orthopedics

Is it enough? Of course not. But it's a start. Remember, it is only May.

For more information about Dr. Jimmy Robinson, click here.