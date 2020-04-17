The Coronavirus Pandemic has Turned Recruiting Upside Down

The shutdown of sporting events is having a drastic impact on the future prospects of high school football players—and the coaches recruiting them.

For college football recruits, the coronavirus shutdown has created an uncertain future.

The most critical aspects of college football recruiting are shaped by in-person interaction.

April normally kicks off a pivotal and busy evaluation period on the recruiting calendar, but instead we're beginning to see the ripple effects of canceled tours, workouts and camps.

"Everybody is focusing on it from a coaching perspective, but it’s a lot more difficult for the player going through this," West Virginia coach Neal Brown said as Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellinger goes inside what college football recruiting is like during during a pandemic.

Meanwhile, Pat Forde examines what college basketball recruiting has been like during coronavirus shutdown.

Instead of scouting big recruiting events this spring, coaches are left relying on game tape and Zoom calls.

"I hate to make a decision based on tape and without putting my eyes on someone personally," North Carolina coach Roy Williams said.

The spring and summer is a pivotal time for identifying the next crop of emerging hoops recruits, leaving both coaches and players in a tough spot. Instead, both are in unfamiliar territory.

Sports Illustrated

Money

Anyone have $15 million to spare?

Michael Jordan can't seem to sell his expensive home.

While one could argue that the NBA is the house that Michael built, and while people can’t wait for the Bulls and MJ documentary the "Last Dance," Jordan himself has been waiting a long time for someone to buy this house.

First off, the listing is a hefty sum and speaking of numbers, it is kind of hard to personalize with the giant 23 on the front gate of the property.

Though it would make a heck of an AIR B & B. If no one is bullish in buying it, considering it does have a court and a ton of space, perhaps his Airness can consider offering to have the rest of the NBA season played there.

We're pretty sure that joke has already been made about an estate and it was Drake’s.

Did you notice?

• A top basketball prospect is skipping college to go to the G-League and that should make the NCAA very nervous.

• Speaking of Jordan, inside the making of ESPN’s documentary.

• Alex Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky will play each other in NHL 20 to raise money for charity.

• ESPN is airing a celebrity Madden tournament.

The lighter side ...

• You have to think Trevon Diggs is looking forward to teasing his brother about this for about 20 years ...

• Seriously?

• What do you think they're playing for?

