Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

The Coronavirus Pandemic has Turned Recruiting Upside Down

Christopher Walsh

The shutdown of sporting events is having a drastic impact on the future prospects of high school football players—and the coaches recruiting them.

For college football recruits, the coronavirus shutdown has created an uncertain future.

The most critical aspects of college football recruiting are shaped by in-person interaction.

April normally kicks off a pivotal and busy evaluation period on the recruiting calendar, but instead we're beginning to see the ripple effects of canceled tours, workouts and camps. 

"Everybody is focusing on it from a coaching perspective, but it’s a lot more difficult for the player going through this," West Virginia coach Neal Brown said as Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellinger goes inside what college football recruiting is like during during a pandemic.

Meanwhile, Pat Forde examines what college basketball recruiting has been like during coronavirus shutdown.

Instead of scouting big recruiting events this spring, coaches are left relying on game tape and Zoom calls. 

"I hate to make a decision based on tape and without putting my eyes on someone personally," North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. 

The spring and summer is a pivotal time for identifying the next crop of emerging hoops recruits, leaving both coaches and players in a tough spot. Instead, both are in unfamiliar territory. 

Football graphic
Sports Illustrated

Money 

Anyone have $15 million to spare?

Michael Jordan can't seem to sell his expensive home.

While one could argue that the NBA is the house that Michael built, and while people can’t wait for the Bulls and MJ documentary the "Last Dance," Jordan himself has been waiting a long time for someone to buy this house. 

First off, the listing is a hefty sum and speaking of numbers, it is kind of hard to personalize with the giant 23 on the front gate of the property. 

Though it would make a heck of an AIR B&B. If no one is bullish in buying it, considering it does have a court and a ton of space, perhaps his Airness can consider offering to have the rest of the NBA season played there. 

We're pretty sure that joke has already been made about an estate and it was Drake’s.

Did you notice?

• A top basketball prospect is skipping college to go to the G-League and that should make the NCAA very nervous.

• Speaking of Jordan, inside the making of ESPN’s documentary.

• Alex Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky will play each other in NHL 20 to raise money for charity.

• ESPN is airing a celebrity Madden tournament.

The lighter side  ... 

• You have to think Trevon Diggs is looking forward to teasing his brother about this for about 20 years ... 

• Seriously? 

• What do you think they're playing for?

For more SI Hot Clicks 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 Prospect Shazz Preston Has Connection to a Current Alabama Wide Receiver

The four-star wideout talked to Bama Central after picking up an offer from the Crimson Tide and shares insight into what it could mean to play for Nick Saban

Tyler Martin

by

Bostonfan1967

Recruiting Corner: Agiye Hall Sets Decision Date Plus Elite QB Lists Alabama in Top Four

2021 four-star wide receiver set to make decision on Saturday and elite west coast signal caller includes Alabama in final four

Tyler Martin

Alabama Gets Second Pledge in 2021 Class with Three-Star DT Anquin Barnes

Barnes commits to the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, among others

Tyler Martin

The Over/Under Draft Position for Alabama Tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

Christopher Walsh joins the Sports Illustrated crew to debate when Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. can expect to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The 1978 National Champions

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Drafting All-Saban Era Teams

The podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

The 2020 NFL Draft Rhetoric Reaches Ridiculous Levels

With a week to go, the hype, talk and buzz surrounding the 2020 NFL Draft reaching new highs

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes in the Weeds: Part 5

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

High and Tight: Najee Harris Stands Out in a Way Few Notice, in Not Fumbling

Alabama's ability to avoid losing fumbles reminiscent of when Mark Ingram and Trent Richardson were in the Crimson Tide's backfield

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 17, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh