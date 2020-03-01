Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Courtside with Cary L. Clark: Alabama Basketball 90, South Carolina 86

Cary L. Clark

Alabama basketball got a much-needed win on Saturday night, defeating South Carolina 90-86 in Coleman Coliseum.

With just two games left in the regular season, the Crimson Tide needs all the wins it can get heading into the SEC Tournament in just two short weeks.

Check out the video above where Cary L. Clark and Joey Blackwell analyze Alabama's keys to success, as well as what it needs to get done in the coming weeks in order to potentially still make the NCAA Tournament.

Screen Shot 2020-02-29 at 9.42.23 PM
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Basketball Bounces Back, Holds Off South Carolina

A huge game by Javian Davis and business as usual from Kira Lewis, Jr. pushed the Crimson Tide to the finish line

Joey Blackwell

by

Ryguy3

Everything South Carolina Basketball Coach Frank Martin Said About Alabama

The Gamecock coach was frustrated after 90-86 loss to the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

Career Night By Javian Davis Helps Tide Beat Gamecocks

Davis Had A Double-Double In Home Win

Cary L. Clark

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts South Carolina

Alabama (15-13, 7-8 SEC) looks to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive when it plays host to the South Carolina Gamecocks (17-11, 9-6 SEC) on Saturday night in Coleman Coliseum

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Baseball has Harvard Seeing Red

Eight runs in the eighth inning fueled the comeback for Alabama over Harvard

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Closing in on New Strength and Conditioning Coach

Nick Saban didn't even need a week to find Scott Cochran's replacement

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Softball Gets Clutch Hits, But Can't Complete Comeback against Arizona

Crimson Tide holds off UT Arlington, but three-run home run gives Arizona another win at Rhoads Stadium

Christopher Walsh

Live with the Tide: A Day for Defense at NFL combine

Former Alabama players Raekwon Davis, Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis go through drills for NFL scouts

Christopher Walsh

Live with the Tide: Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III Participate in WR Drills at NFL Combine

The quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers will showcase their talent in front of NFL scouts and coaches at the NFL Combine on Wednesday evening

Tyler Martin

by

Ryguy3

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 29, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell