Courtside with Cary L. Clark: Alabama Basketball 90, South Carolina 86

Alabama basketball got a much-needed win on Saturday night, defeating South Carolina 90-86 in Coleman Coliseum.

With just two games left in the regular season, the Crimson Tide needs all the wins it can get heading into the SEC Tournament in just two short weeks.

Check out the video above where Cary L. Clark and Joey Blackwell analyze Alabama's keys to success, as well as what it needs to get done in the coming weeks in order to potentially still make the NCAA Tournament.