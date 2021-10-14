Crimson Corner: In Order for Alabama Football to Bounce Back, It Must First Learn to Finish

After the Crimson Tide's "eye-opening" loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, the team needs to hit the reset button and improve its ability to finish if it wants to remain in the playoff hunt.

"Eye-opening."

That's how Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. referred to the team's game at Florida. Following the Crimson Tide's 31-29 victory down in The Swamp, Anderson was sure to send a message to his teammates, urging them that things wouldn't keep working out if the team kept playing at its current level.

On Saturday, it became obvious that Anderson's plea had fallen on deaf ears.

For the first time since the 2019 Iron Bowl, Alabama football lost during the regular season. This time, though, it was in College Station against Texas A&M by a margin of 41-38.

On Monday, Anderson did not mince words when it came to how he thought his team had responded to his message.

“I don’t think it was taken seriously," Anderson said. "I mean, as you can see, after Florida, which was a close game, we end up losing this game. I think together as a team we really just have to focus. I think that’s the biggest thing. I just feel like as if it’s really nothing else other teams are doing, I just think it’s just us, we’re in our own way right now.”

Anderson is hardly to blame for the Crimson Tide's loss to the Aggies. In fact, he's probably the furthest player from blame on defense. All season, Anderson has proclaimed that his team needed to live up to 'The Alabama Standard', something that he has repeatedly referenced and, at this point, has almost become a figurehead for.

There are a plethora of items that one could point a finger to as reasons why Alabama lost to Texas A&M. Poor play calling, poor tackling, miscommunication and lack of execution are all valid reasons for both sides of the team's failure to take home a win. However, one common factor sticks out above the rest when you compare the games against the Aggies and the Gators.

Finishing.

Against Florida, Alabama led the game by a margin of 21-3 at the end of the first quarter. Once the Crimson Tide grew comfortable with its lead, a sharp decline in performance occurred, which let both the Gators and their home crowd get back into the game and rattle their opponent. While Alabama ultimately won the game, it was probably a lot closer than it should have been.

The same can be said for the Texas A&M game, but in a different way. The Crimson Tide led the game for just over a minute in the first quarter, but trailed until the fourth. After jumping up 38-31 with exactly five minutes left in the game — and making a remarkable 27-7 run in the second half up to that point to re-take the lead — all Alabama had to do was stop the Texas A&M offense to seal the victory.

As all Crimson Tide fans know at this point, that didn't happen.

The outcome of the game is certainly disappointing for Alabama fans. Heading into 2021, the Crimson Tide's defense was hailed as possibly having the best personnel in the team's history. However, multiple injuries and poor execution have led the team to this point. Alabama might have just one loss on its resume, but the lack of finishing and allowing teams to get back into the game has been a recurring issue since the team's season opener against Miami.

On Wednesday afternoon, Alabama coach Nick Saban explained that in order to develop a better means to finish games from his players, it starts with the mental approach to the game.

"I think it starts with your mind-set," Saban said. "You going to do what you feel like doing or are you going to choose to do the things you need to do push through difficult circumstances and difficult times and stay focused. And when you do that, then you develop a greater capacity to do it.

"So it starts out mind-set but then you become physically more able and capable to sustain because you had the mental toughness to push yourself to the next level."

Saban then proceeded to explain the concept by using a metaphor.

"I mean, it’s like blowing up a balloon," Saban said. "The first time you blow it up, it’s really, really tough. Then you let the air out of it, it blows up to that point pretty easily. But then when you try to take it beyond that, it gets very difficult again. So it’s the same thing with how you sustain, how you focus, how you finish. You develop a greater capacity to do it so then it becomes easier. But when you give into it, it never becomes easier, and then when you have to do it, it’s very difficult to sort of be able to get done."

The leadership among the players as well as the team's coaches are very well aware that finishing has become and issue. There's no doubt that Saban has drilled that into their heads over the past several weeks.

While the Crimson Tide has a loss on its record, the team is still very much in the playoff hunt. Alabama's remaining schedule remains relatively favorable outside of a game hosting Arkansas and an Iron Bowl matchup down on The Plains. That being said, the Crimson Tide will likely be heavy favorites in both games.

Don't mark your calendars for the SEC Championship Game just yet, but when you look at the competition in the SEC West, a trip does seem likely. If Alabama can win that game against Georgia (or possibly Kentucky if this weekend's game works out for the Wildcats), they're right back in the mix.

Before the team looks that far down the road, though, it needs to concentrate on the here and now. Wide receiver Slade Bolden noted on Tuesday that the team's mindset has already changed dramatically since its loss last weekend in the state of Texas.

"I think we’re just more intent on focusing on our job and kind of looking ourselves in the mirror and kind of realizing what it may take," Bolden said. "You can motivate, you can talk as much as you want, but it’s really self-motivation that’s going to get to where you need to do. Whether that’s playing with an effort, knowing your plays, knowing the scheme for the game, and just also doing the little things right. Whether that’s going to class, showing up to meetings on time and being respectful in any manner.

"I think we all have to come to the realization that we have to do a better job of that."

That message should be encouraging to Alabama fans. Maybe this time when Anderson gives the team a word of warning, their ears will be more likely to listen.