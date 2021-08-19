Crimson Corner: Is there any hope for the Third Saturday in October?

Since 2007, Alabama has now beaten Tennessee 14 years in a row with an average margin of victory being 25.71 points.

On Wednesday, the rivalry between Alabama football and Tennessee got a much-needed shot in the arm.

It didn't come from something that Nick Saban or first-year Volunteers coach Josh Heupel said. It didn't come from the mouths of players or staffers or, for that matter, even fans.

No, the shots fired came from the Alabama Athletics Twitter account, a revealing tweet that announced that due to ticket returns from the Volunteers fan base, tickets for Alabama's Oct. 23 homecoming game against Tennessee were now on sale.

In case you missed it, here's the tweet:

As if Alabama scheduling Tennessee for its homecoming game wasn't insulting enough, the tweet added fuel to what little embers remain of a once-raging fire.

In the replies to the tweet, one reply caught this writer's eye. Kyle Graves, who goes by @CrimsonnatioN on the social media platform, had this to say:

"I have a Son in 8th grade who wasn't alive the last time Tennessee beat Alabama."

This begs the question: is Alabama's annual game against Tennessee still a rivalry game?

It seems that this question is raised every year, particularly in recent memory. It's no small secret that the Crimson Tide hasn't lost to the Volunteers since 2006 — the year prior to Saban arriving in Tuscaloosa. 14 years later, and Alabama is poised to win its 15th meeting in a row.

Prior to the Crimson Tide's 14-game win streak, Alabama fans often forget that Tennessee was in the midst of a streak of their own. While the Crimson Tide was able to pull off wins in 2002 and 2005 — the latter being a 6-3 victory that was later vacated — the Volunteers had won 10 of 12 meetings dating back to 1994.

Prior to the long streak, Alabama and Tennessee were neck-and-neck, with the Crimson Tide edging out the Volunteers 43-38-7 all-time.

Since Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, Tennessee has gone through a total of eight head coaches if you include its two interim coaches that served during seasons that saw early exits. Over that period, the once red-hot Third Saturday in October rivalry has done nothing but cool down, with Alabama winning by an average margin of victory of 25.71 points.

It's honestly a crying shame to see what has happened to what was once one of the greatest rivalries in college football. Unfortunately, barring a Tennessee upset victory, it seems that the rivalry is quickly becoming unsalvageable. With the Volunteers returning tickets for a game that used to be must-watch television every year for college football fans, the action sent a signal out to Crimson Tide and Volunteers fans everywhere.

The rivalry is over. At least, it is for now.

There is no such thing as a one-sided rivalry. Old-school Alabama fans certainly still have their residual hatred of Tennessee, but it's hard to keep a rivalry kindled when in just a few years from now there could be students starting their freshman years on both campuses that were not alive the last time that the Volunteers were victorious on the gridiron. It's difficult to keep a rivalry alive when, year after year, a one-sided beatdown occurs.

The older generations might still consider Tennessee to be one of Alabama's biggest annual foes, but it's hard to pass down that repugnance to a younger generation who was never alive to see the Volunteers tear down goal posts.

That being said, the rivalry isn't without hope. For years now, Tennessee has evolved from being one of the storied programs of the sport to one of the SEC's lesser programs. While its history is certainly proud and rich with tradition — as it very well should be — the sad state of affairs in Knoxville does not seem to be reaching a conclusion any time soon.

So while the rivalry might have been rekindled for a brief moment on Wednesday, it was no more than a flash in the pan; a bright ember burning after years of darkness. Tennessee could certainly rise from the ashes in the coming years and ignite the rivalry anew, but for now that seems like a distant possibility.