Crimson Corner: Keyshawn Johnson is Wrong about Jalen Hurts

The former NFL wide receiver stated on his radio show that Alabama fans can't claim Jalen Hurts as one of their own due to his success at Oklahoma.

Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson has some beef with Alabama football fans. And no, it isn't because the Crimson Tide has beaten his alma mater, USC, six of the eight times the two teams have played each other.

No, Johnson is upset about how Alabama fans claim former quarterback Jalen Hurts as one of its own products. In Johnson's mind, the Crimson Tide faithful have zero right to claim any of Hurts' success in the NFL and that that should be solely reserved for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Speaking on his radio show, Keyshawn, JWill and Max on ESPN, Johnson broke down his reasoning.

“Jalen Hurts went to Oklahoma, stop trying to give them something, you cannot claim that,” Johnson said. “Most of his success came from Oklahoma in his last year. He was drafted based on Oklahoma, not on Alabama. He developed at Oklahoma.”

He developed at Oklahoma? Sure. Ok. Let's take a look at that.

It's no secret that Hurts' senior season with the Sooners was by far his most productive. In that year, Hurts passed for 3,581 yards and rushed for 1,298 more. At the end of the season, Hurts had a total of 52 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions and finished second in the Heisman Trophy race.

From a completely objective point of view, it was a remarkable season for the talented quarterback.

In his freshman season of 2016, Hurts threw for 2,780 yards and 23 touchdowns against SEC-caliber defenses. He ran for another 954 yards and crossed the goal line on 13 occasions. He led Alabama to a 54-16 victory over Florida in the SEC Championship Game and then a 24-7 win over Washington in the Peach Bowl before a narrow 35-31 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

His sophomore season, Hurts led Alabama to the CFP title game once again, this time with 2,081 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in the air. On the ground, he rushed for 855 yards and eight touchdowns. It was in the title game against Georgia that Hurts was pulled in the second half in favor of freshman Tua Tagovailoa, who led the Crimson Tide to its 17th national championship in a comeback that concluded in overtime.

Do Hurts' stats at Alabama measure up to his season at Oklahoma? No, they do not. But let's not forget that even after Hurts' starting job was lost to Tagovailoa, he still played one more season as the team's backup before transferring to the Sooners.

Hurts clearly loves Alabama. He says so often. Heck, he's even been seen in the locker room of the Philadelphia Eagles wearing Alabama workout gear and other wearables. Hurts might have transferred to Oklahoma, but deep down he's still faithful to the school that gave him the platform to leave the conference and head to Big 12 country.

“He never regained it again,” Johnson said of Hurts losing his starting job. “… Jalen Hurts lost his starting job, [Alabama fans] don’t have the right to claim him because he had his most successful season at Oklahoma. You don’t get to claim that, even if his degree is from Alabama.”

Oh yeah, and Hurts' degree is from Oklahoma, not Alabama. Thanks for reminding me of that, Johnson.

Hurts' handling of the situation in Tuscaloosa made him a beloved figure among the Alabama fan base. How many times has a player transferred from the Crimson Tide where fans actively follow their success and cheer them on? Not too often. Oklahoma is a juggernaut, historical college football program like Alabama, yet when Hurts announced his intentions to transfer, Crimson Tide fans didn't wring their hands in despair. Instead, the vast majority of the fan base was completely understanding and encouraged him to find success elsewhere.

So in conclusion: I'm sorry Johnson, but you're wrong. Alabama fans have every right to claim Hurts as their team's product. He spent two seasons as the Crimson Tide's starter and playing eight conference games a season against tough SEC defenses — no doubt a key contributor in why Hurts was able to pass and run all over a Big 12 conference that has more cupcakes than an after-school bake sale.

No, his most recent and most successful season was not at Alabama. However, the majority of his time he spent developing as a quarterback was in Tuscaloosa, not Norman. And if you don't think his success at Alabama was the reason he was so highly sought-after in the first place, then I hate to say but you'd be wrong once again.