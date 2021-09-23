Crimson Corner: LB Will Anderson Jr. is Just Getting Started

Anderson was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts against Florida despite still recovering from a knee injury.

The call him 'The Terminator', and not without good reason.

Since his arrival on campus last year, Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has been a force to be reckoned with. As a true freshman, Anderson finished seventh on the team in tackles with 52. He also led the team in quarterback hurries with eight and finished second on the team in sacks with seven — just one shy of the team-lead.

This season is no different. Currently, Anderson is just three tackles shy of leading the team with 19. He also leads the team in tackles for loss with 5.5 for 13 yards. In addition to continuing to have an impact on the stat sheet, Anderson is also leading the team in a different capacity.

While he is still just a sophomore, Anderson is already a leader on the Crimson Tide defense. Heading into his time at Alabama, it was generally accepted that Anderson was going to have an early impact in Tuscaloosa. Taking on a leadership role both on and off the field usually takes time and experience, though.

To Anderson, his leadership role has come almost naturally.

“Honestly, for me, being a leader has kind of been — it was not challenging," Anderson told reporters this past Monday. "But I'm more of a — I do it through my actions. I'm not really a vocal leader. I just try to like do things right, show people how it's done, you know, just come in and keep my head down, work, and I can just show through example of how everything is supposed to be done."

While Anderson acknowledged his strengths as a leader, he also noted some improvements that he needs to make in his leadership style.

"I think now I have to step up and be more vocal and, you know, get guys on the same page because I know right from wrong," Anderson said. "It's selfish of me not to show the other guys what they're doing wrong, you know? Just that part of it so I just need to be more vocal leader."

In Alabama's game against Mercer, Anderson left the game early with a knee injury after being cut-blocked by an opposing Bear. While he was able to leave the field under his own power, Anderson was day-to-day heading into the game at Florida.

Anderson was able to recover from the injury and play against Florida, but the day-to-day week prior resulted in him becoming fatigued earlier than usual. However, Anderson played on and became an even more crucial factor in the game's latter portions. Because of his contributions, Anderson was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

On Wednesday, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said that Anderson's efforts were a perfect display of 'warrior mentality'.

"College players seem to think, I've got to be 100 percent to play," Saban said to the media on Wednesday evening. "You have an opportunity when you’re not 100 percent to show that you’re a warrior, that you can go out there and play, be player of the week, when you weren’t 100 percent and [Anderson] wasn’t 100 percent. He didn’t practice all week and he got tired in the game, now he did practice some but he didn’t practice like he always does and he got tired in the game and he persevered.

"He showed a warrior mentality, that creates tremendous value to me for any player who can do that and he did it."

At Alabama, leadership roles are typically assumed by upperclassmen. However, Anderson has proven his skills as a leader from his first day arriving in Tuscaloosa. He leads by example, and his example has been nothing but solid.

Anderson has quickly become a fan-favorite player. That certainly has a lot to do with his performance on the field, but also his personality. His success on the gridiron coupled with his leadership mentality has also made him a favorite teammate among his fellow Crimson Tide athletes as well.

As far as his potential at Alabama, Saban believes that Anderson has done great work but still has more room to grow.

"I don’t see him being a work in progress at all," Saban said. "I see him being one of the guys on our team that plays to the standard that we want guys to play to and he does it all the time and he does it on a consistent basis. He sets a great example for every other player who wants to be successful. Why don’t they play like that? Why don’t they do that? I think he’s got some leadership qualities that are going to grow and develop as we go through this season and in the future.”

While Anderson has already achieved so much, it's clear that he's just getting started.