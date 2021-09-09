Crimson Corner: Mac vs Tua

A matchup of historic proportions for Alabama fans is in store for the two former Crimson Tide quarterbacks.

The number of former Alabama football players in the NFL is getting a little out of hand.

This season, the Crimson Tide has a total of 79 former players either on active rosters or currently in free agency. That number bumps up to 80 if you include former quarterback Jalen Hurts, who finished his college playing career at Oklahoma.

Last year, Alabama had no former quarterbacks starting in the NFL on opening weekend. This year, however, the program has three: the aforementioned Hurts for the Philadelphia Eagles, Tua Tagovailoa for the Miami Dolphins and Mac Jones for the New England Patriots.

It's almost as if fate itself intervened to celebrate this historic moment. As if it had been planned, Tagovailoa and Jones will be playing against each other in this weekend's first game of the season.

On Wednesday night, current Crimson Tide coach and former Dolphins coach Nick Saban expressed his pride in the two signal callers.

“Both guys are great guys, both guys did a great job for us here, we’re rooting for both guys," Saban said. "I hope both guys play extremely well. They are very capable. Tua had his year last year to play and develop and learn and grow and Mac is in that situation now. I wish them both very well, I hope they both do extremely well both in this game and in their careers."

As far as who he's rooting for and who his favorite is to win the game, Saban didn't drop any hints.

"Somebody’s going to win and somebody’s going to have to lose," Saban said. "I think the quarterback probably gets too much credit when you win and they also get too much criticism when you lose. It will certainly be a team effort for both teams in terms of who has the most success in the game.”

Neither quarterback needs introduction for fans. Both completed stellar careers at Alabama, with Tagovailoa heading to the NFL as the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and Jones as the No. 15 pick in 2021.

Tagovailoa started nine games last season out of his 10 appearances as he was eased into professional football while he recovered from a hip injury that prematurely ended his career at Alabama. Of those nine starts, Tagovailoa achieved a 6-3 record and completed 186 of 290 passes for 1,814 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed 36 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns.

Jones will be making his first career start on Sunday after having an historic junior season. In his first season as the team's primary starter, Jones racked up 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns in 13 games. In addition to being a Heisman Trophy finalist (as was Tagovailoa before him), Jones won the Davey O'Brien Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award among others.

Sunday will certainly be a game to remember for Alabama fans everywhere. Regarding all of his former players, Saban says he is always anxious to see how they're performing at the next level and wishes he could keep up more. That being said, sending out 80 text messages to 80 different players every weekend is not exactly a situation that most could stay on top of.

In his defense, he's a tad busy in Tuscaloosa.

"We’re always anxious to see how they do," Saban said. "I always read a report every week to see how each player did. Sunday’s a big work day for us so we don’t get to see the players play that much. I certainly wish I could. But we have a team here, and I think the players all respect the fact that they have a lot of pride in Alabama."

Saban ended his NFL discussion on a more humorous note.

"I was in the NFL and I know how much trash gets talked on Saturday night about whose team did what, so I know those guys want our team to do well, too," Saban chuckled. "And I think they know that I’m pretty much committed to that."

Mac vs Tua is scheduled for a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff on Sunday and will be broadcast on CBS.