Crimson Corner: Welcome Back, Fans

With fans back to full capacity at the majority of stadiums across the country, a much-needed key element of college football makes its triumphant return.

The time is upon us, my friends.

In just two days, Alabama football will begin defending its 2021 national title by taking on No. 14 Miami inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With a 14-0 record in season openers under head coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide is looking to make it 15-0 by Saturday evening.

Last season, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a ton of obstacles at Alabama football and its fans. This season, the story is much the same albeit with fewer restrictions. One of those lessened restrictions is the return of full-capacity stadiums.

And if you're like me, that's something to get excited about.

After watching a full season of college football, NFL football and other sports with reduced capacities or even without fans at all, having full capacity back is an incredibly welcome addition to the sport. I don't know about you, but I dearly missed crowd noises — something that I enjoyed prior to the pandemic but have grown even fonder of over the last year.

While fans certainly miss the crowd noise alongside media members like myself, Saban and his Crimson Tide players are just as excited to get back out on the gridiron in front of a full audience.

“I’m excited for our players to have the opportunity to play in front of fans," Saban said earlier this week. "I’m excited for our fans, who have great passion and have been very supportive. I’m also very respectful of whatever provisions that we make for the safety of the people who come to the games, whether they’re state laws, university protocols, whatever it might be, because I still think we have to respect the safety of how we can do this.

"As excited as we are about the opportunity that we have to have a full stadium, I think we wanna have a full stadium that’s safe for the people in it.”

Over the past week, excitement for the game has been building. On top of Alabama facing Miami for the first time since the 1993 title game that saw the Crimson Tide prevail 34-13, fans are grateful to be back, outdoors and maskless.

The excitement has transitioned over to the players as well. Both linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and offensive lineman Evan Neal exclaimed their anticipation of traveling to Atlanta this weekend.

Both of them were sure to note that they are focused solely on the game.

"I’m pretty sure it’s going to be electrifying," Neal said. "But like I said, we’re out there to play football. I love the fans. I love the crowd. But I’m focused on Miami."

Anderson's response to excitement for the crowd noise was similar.

“I mean, of course, but to me I just try to focus on my job and do my job and just worry about what's going on the field and not really the outside things just what's going on at the play at the moment the time," Anderson said.

This weekend will certainly be one for the history books as fans are allowed to come back in full. There still looms the threat of safety concerns regarding COVID-19, but should opening weekend prove to be successful, it seems like fans are back for good.

And not a moment too soon.