Crimson Corner: With 2022 Class, Nate Oats is Approaching Nick Saban Territory

With a recruiting class that is currently listed as top-10 in the nation, Oats has breathed new life into a struggling program in a similar manner that Saban did in his first years in Tuscaloosa.

On Monday morning, Alabama basketball was ranked in the 50s in the latest recruiting rankings. By 1:30 p.m. CT, it had jumped up to the 20s. By 4 p.m., it was up in the top-10 in the country.

On Thursday, it's likely the Crimson Tide could jump even higher.

Monday was a banner day for coach Nate Oats and his staff. With two recruits jumping onto the Alabama basketball wagon in forwards Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, the Crimson Tide's class has now grown to three players when added to top-20 commit, guard Jaden Bradley.

Between Miller and Bradley, Alabama basketball now has two top-20 commitments on its roster. Clowney is certainly no slouch, either, as he is widely considered to be the top recruit out of the state of South Carolina.

On Thursday, the Crimson Tide picked up top-5 JUCO recruit Nick Pringle. However, even with the new addition, Alabama basketball isn't close to being finished yet.

When it comes to recruiting, Oats is very quickly entering Nick Saban's level of success. The turnaround of Alabama basketball is such a minuscule amount of time is nothing short of astonishing.

Remember less than three years ago when the Crimson Tide fell in the first round of the NIT to 8-seed Norfolk State? It's easy to remember, but failure at that level seems almost like a distant memory.

Oats has loaded Alabama with new talent since day one in Tuscaloosa, and this season is no different. Still with plenty of time left in recruiting, the Crimson Tide has garnered an incredibly impressive class should all commitments ultimately sign.

In 2018, Alabama barely scraped the top-25 teams in recruiting rankings. In 2019, it barely scratched the top 20. However, with Oats at the helm, the Crimson Tide has brought in back-to-back top-15 recruiting classes, with 2022 shaping up to be one of the best classes in recent memory.

The signs have been circling Coleman Coliseum that national prominence has been coming since Oats came to campus. Heck, a trip to the Sweet 16 along with SEC regular-season and tournament titles last season was already proof enough of that. However, it is truly in the recruiting game and seeing consistent success in that department that truly measures the success of a program.

When considering the Crimson Tide commitments' top choices, Alabama would seem like the less likely option in each scenario. Based off of program histories, Miller should have committed to Kansas. Bradley should be heading off to Gonzaga or Arizona. Those two players could have chosen those two schools, and both of them likely would have succeeded there.

But they didn't choose to go there.

Saban resurrected a hemorrhaging college football program and rose the phoenix from the ashes at Alabama. That's certainly no easy task to accomplish. However, Saban was breathing life into a program that already had 12 national titles and a storied history behind it.

Oats' task was and still is more difficult. While the Crimson Tide has certainly seen success in the past on the hardwood, a national title has always eluded it. The furthest the team has ever made it in the NCAA Tournament was the Elite Eight back in 2004, and Oats was just a couple of free throws away from taking the team to the same mark last season.

It's unlikely that Alabama basketball will win a national championship in 2022, but as of right now, it certainly looks like 2023 is a possibility. The Crimson Tide has a brutal non-conference schedule this season and will also be down a key player in guard Nimari Burnett for the entirety of the season. However, 2023 will bring in one of the best signing classes in the country and, coupled with solid players like Burnett, the sky truly is the limit for the up-and-coming program.

Heck, Saban won a national title at Alabama in his third season. Why couldn't Oats do it in his fourth?