It is the fourth time this season that Smith has been named the recipient of the weekly honor

Alabama senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6.

It is the fourth time this season that Smith has received the honor.

Smith tallied eight receptions out of 10 targets for 231 yards and three touchdowns in Alabama's lopsided 55-17 win at LSU on Saturday night.

The three touchdowns extend Smith's all-time SEC record of touchdown receptions to 38 and his 231 yards pulls him within 49 yards of second place all-time in the SEC.

Smith also had this spectacular touchdown grab:

Congratulations to Smith for earning this week's honor.

Also considered:

1. Mac Jones (football quarterback, senior)

Threw 20-of-28 for 385 yards and four touchdowns in Alabama's 55-17 victory at LSU

Finished the game with an overall quarterback rating of 234.1

2. Najee Harris (football running back, senior)

Rushed for 145 yards on 21 attempts and three touchdowns at LSU

With the combined effort of Harris and Smith, the Crimson Tide registered a running back and a wide receiver with three touchdowns apiece in a single game for the first time in program history

3. John Petty, Jr. (men's basketball guard, senior)

Accounted for 22 points, four rebounds and six assists in the Crimson Tide's victory over UNLV at the Maui Invitational

Registered 16 points, five rebounds and two assists in Alabama's second victory in the tournament against Providence

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith