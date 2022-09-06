Crimson Tide Football Conducts Practice in Full Pads Ahead of First Road Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Crimson Tide football team practiced for two hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Alabama will return to the practice field on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. as the team readies for its first road game of the season. The Tide will travel to Austin, Texas, to take on the Texas Longhorns. The two teams will meet at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10 with an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on FOX.

Earlier today, running back Jase McClellan shared his thoughts about being back on the field after last season's injury

"It felt great to just be in an environment, being with the team, playing with those guys, putting in the work," McClellan said.

Linebacker Henry To'o To'o also spoke about the defense's performance against Utah State.

“Our entire outside linebacker room is a great room," To'o To'o said. "They do a great job of working together. They don’t have a lot of knuckleheads in there, so they do a great job of that. But Chris Braswell is such a huge part to our defense. He’s so fast, so heavy-handed, physical and is a great pass rusher. I try to take some moves from him and try to apply it to my own game. But he did a great job, and we’re expecting a lot of big things out of him this year.”

To'o To'o added that he likes how the defensive backs have so much depth.

“Our whole entire DB room, our cornerback room has been great," To'o To'o said. "It’s good to have depth there, being able to cover fast guys. We play a lot of good competition, so being able to have guys that can cover them, that can sub in and out anytime in the game and use it as a key piece to our defense.”