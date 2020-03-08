Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 8, 2020

Bama Central
  • Alabama soccer improved to 2-0 in its spring season with a 3-2 win over Tennessee in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. After the Volunteers jumped up to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the fourth minute, freshman Allie Berk tied things up in the ninth minute with a goal of her own. Five minutes later, redshirt-sophomore Gabby Duca scored to give the Crimson Tide the 2-1 lead at the half. Tennessee scored right out of the gate in the 47th minute to tie the game at two apiece, but junior Casey Wertz scored the winning goal for Alabama in the 62nd minute.
  • After the second day of competition, the Alabama women's golf team is in 12th place with a total of 610 (311-299) at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Senior Kenzie Wright played a solid round, posting a score of 4-under par 67 and leading the team with seven birdies. The Crimson Tide will hope to gain some ground tomorrow as it tees off at 8:40 a.m. CT on Sunday for the final round of play.
  • Former Tennessee and Texas A&M staffer Bert Biffani announced on Saturday that he will be joining Nick Saban's staff as a defensive analyst. Prior to his years in Knoxville and College Station, Biffani served as a graduate assistant for Florida State under former Saban assistant Jimbo Fisher. He also worked alongside Charles Kelly, who now serves as an associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach with the Crimson Tide.

March 8, 1982: More than 1,000 people, including a throng of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's former players, paid $125 a plate at a black-tie dinner at the Sheraton Hotel in Washington, D.C. honoring the fabled coach. In a telephone call, President Ronald Reagan told Bryant: "The real contribution you have made are the differences you have made in the lives of so many young people."

"If wanting to win is a fault, as some of my critics seem to insist, then I plead guilty. I like to win. I know no other way. It's in my blood."

– Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

