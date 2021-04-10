Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 10, 2021
Today is ... National Siblings Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- In case you missed it: Alabama DL LaBryan Ray Says Elbow is Feeling Better, Ready to Make Most of Fifth Year
Crimson Tide results
- Baseball: Alabama 5, Texas A&M 3
- Softball: No. 4 Alabama 5, No. 10 Arkansas 3
Crimson Tide schedule
- Track & field, cross country: at Crimson Tide Invitational, All Day, Watch, Live Stats
- Women's tennis: Alabama at Tennessee, 11 a.m
- Softball: Alabama at Arkansas, 11 a.m, Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Freshman runner Eliud Kipsang won the 1,500 meter at the Crimson Tide invitational and posted the 7th fastest time in NCAA history at 3:36.00, breaking the Alabama record.
- Justin Thomas shot a 5-under par 67 in the second round of The Masters to put him in a tie for 6th place at 4-under par through 36 holes.
- Don't we all want to see this, Derrick?
- Rachel Doud signed with the Alabama women's wheelchair basketball team:
- The Orlando Magic signed Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.
- Former Alabama basketball assistant John Brannen was fired as Cincinnati's head coach:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener
147 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
April 10, 1930: Pitcher Frank Lary, who played in the Major Leagues from 1954-65 and was twice a 20-game winner, was born in Northport.
April 10, 1965: Joe Namath, team captain, and Ray Ogden, alternate captain, placed their hand and footprints in the cement next to Denny Chimes, forever linking them with the legacy of Alabama football. — Bryant Museum
April 10, 1988: Kareem Jackson was born in Macon, Ga.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
“I grew up sneaking into Legion Field to see Alabama play. I vividly remember Joe Namath's first varsity game. I remember Kenny Stabler running down the sideline in the rain and mud against Auburn. I remember Lee Roy Jordan chasing down a running back and intimidating without even hitting. I really appreciate the people who have contributed to this legacy and the tradition that has been passed down. And the people who have continued it — the goal-line stand and Van Tiffin's kick and all those memories of people who have carried on the tradition of Alabama football. I really feel blessed to have had the opportunity to be part of the tradition of Alabama football." — Johnny Musso