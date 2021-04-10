All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 10, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Today is ... National Siblings Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results 

  • Baseball: Alabama 5, Texas A&M 3
  • Softball: No. 4 Alabama 5, No. 10 Arkansas 3

Crimson Tide schedule

  • Track & field, cross country: at Crimson Tide Invitational, All Day, Watch, Live Stats
  • Women's tennis: Alabama at Tennessee, 11 a.m

Did you notice?

  • Freshman runner Eliud Kipsang won the 1,500 meter at the Crimson Tide invitational and posted the 7th fastest time in NCAA history at 3:36.00, breaking the Alabama record.
  • Justin Thomas shot a 5-under par 67 in the second round of The Masters to put him in a tie for 6th place at 4-under par through 36 holes. 
  • Don't we all want to see this, Derrick?
  • Rachel Doud signed with the Alabama women's wheelchair basketball team:
  • The Orlando Magic signed Donta Hall to a 10-day contract.
  • Former Alabama basketball assistant John Brannen was fired as Cincinnati's head coach:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

147 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 10, 1930: Pitcher Frank Lary, who played in the Major Leagues from 1954-65 and was twice a 20-game winner, was born in Northport.

April 10, 1965: Joe Namath, team captain, and Ray Ogden, alternate captain, placed their hand and footprints in the cement next to Denny Chimes, forever linking them with the legacy of Alabama football. — Bryant Museum

April 10, 1988: Kareem Jackson was born in Macon, Ga.

Crimson Tide quote of the day 

“I grew up sneaking into Legion Field to see Alabama play. I vividly remember Joe Namath's first varsity game. I remember Kenny Stabler running down the sideline in the rain and mud against Auburn. I remember Lee Roy Jordan chasing down a running back and intimidating without even hitting. I really appreciate the people who have contributed to this legacy and the tradition that has been passed down. And the people who have continued it — the goal-line stand and Van Tiffin's kick and all those memories of people who have carried on the tradition of Alabama football. I really feel blessed to have had the opportunity to be part of the tradition of Alabama football." — Johnny Musso

We'll leave you with this ...

Kareem Jackson
