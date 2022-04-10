Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 10, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Siblings Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Rowing vs Pac-12 Invitational, Las Vegas

  • Women's Tennis at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., 12 p.m. CT

  • Men's Tennis vs #9 South Carolina, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 P.M. CT

  • Baseball at #9 Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 2 p.m., SEC Network

  • Softball at #6 Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 3 p.m. CT, ESPN2, 97.5 FM

Crimson Tide Results

  • Soccer: Alabama 0, Vanderbilt 0

Alabama Softball Took Game 1 in Gainesville

Montana Fouts
Kaylee Tow, M'Kay Gidley and Kat Grill
Kat Grill and Patrick Murphy
Alabama softball at Florida
Alabama softball celebrates victory at Florida

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

146 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 10, 1930: Pitcher Frank Lary, who played in the Major Leagues from 1954-65 and was twice a 20-game winner, was born in Northport.

April 10, 1965: Joe Namath, team captain, and Ray Ogden, alternate captain, placed their hand and footprints in the cement next to Denny Chimes, forever linking them with the legacy of Alabama football. — Bryant Museum

April 10, 1988: Kareem Jackson was born in Macon, Ga.  

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I grew up sneaking into Legion Field to see Alabama play. I vividly remember Joe Namath's first varsity game. I remember Kenny Stabler running down the sideline in the rain and mud against Auburn. I remember Lee Roy Jordan chasing down a running back and intimidating without even hitting. I really appreciate the people who have contributed to this legacy and the tradition that has been passed down. And the people who have continued it — the goal-line stand and Van Tiffin's kick and all those memories of people who have carried on the tradition of Alabama football. I really feel blessed to have had the opportunity to be part of the tradition of Alabama football." — Johnny Musso

Jenna Lord
Oh, Lord! Alabama Freshman Comes Through in Win Against Florida

By Edwin Stanton4 hours ago
Alabama Baseball Outlasts No. 7 Ole Miss in 10th Inning, Wins Series

By Joey Blackwell5 hours ago
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama scrimmage 4/9/22
Notes and Nuggets from Alabama's Second Spring Scrimmage

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Montana Fouts vs Louisiana
LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Alabama Softball vs. No. 6 Florida

By Edwin Stanton8 hours ago
Ty Simpson, Alabama scrimmage 4/9/22
Nick Saban Updates Progress of QBs Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson

By Joey Blackwell8 hours ago
Nick Saban, Alabama scrimmage 4/9/22
Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama Football's Second Spring Scrimmage

By Katie Windham8 hours ago
Nick Saban and Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama scrimmage 4/9/22
Scenes from Alabama Football's Second Spring Scrimmage

By Joey Blackwell9 hours ago
Alabama Football Spring Position Update: Linebackers

By Christopher Walsh15 hours ago