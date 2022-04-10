Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 10, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Siblings Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Rowing vs Pac-12 Invitational, Las Vegas

Women's Tennis at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., 12 p.m. CT

Men's Tennis vs #9 South Carolina, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 P.M. CT

Baseball at #9 Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 2 p.m., SEC Network

Softball at #6 Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 3 p.m. CT, ESPN2, 97.5 FM

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Alabama 0, Vanderbilt 0

Alabama Softball Took Game 1 in Gainesville

April 10, 1930: Pitcher Frank Lary, who played in the Major Leagues from 1954-65 and was twice a 20-game winner, was born in Northport.

April 10, 1965: Joe Namath, team captain, and Ray Ogden, alternate captain, placed their hand and footprints in the cement next to Denny Chimes, forever linking them with the legacy of Alabama football. — Bryant Museum

April 10, 1988: Kareem Jackson was born in Macon, Ga.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I grew up sneaking into Legion Field to see Alabama play. I vividly remember Joe Namath's first varsity game. I remember Kenny Stabler running down the sideline in the rain and mud against Auburn. I remember Lee Roy Jordan chasing down a running back and intimidating without even hitting. I really appreciate the people who have contributed to this legacy and the tradition that has been passed down. And the people who have continued it — the goal-line stand and Van Tiffin's kick and all those memories of people who have carried on the tradition of Alabama football. I really feel blessed to have had the opportunity to be part of the tradition of Alabama football." — Johnny Musso

