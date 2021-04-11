Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 11, 2021

Today is ... National Pet Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Alabama QBs Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe Improving, RB Roydell Williams Leads Rushing Attack in Second Scrimmage

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Alabama 6, Texas A&M 3

Softball: Arkansas 4, Alabama 0

Women's tennis: Tennessee 4, Alabama 0

The No. 40 Alabama women’s tennis team battled with No. 16 Tennessee, before falling 4-0 in Knoxville, Tenn. Alba Cortina Pou and Anna Parkhomenko opened the match by picking up a win at No. 3 doubles. Loudmilla Bencheikh and Moka Ito were ahead at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, while Parkhomenko was tied up at No.4 singles when the Vols clinched the match. The match closed the regular season for the Crimson Tide with a 12-11 record.

Crimson Tide schedule

Baseball: Alabama at Texas A&M, 1 p.m (CT), Watch, Listen

Softball: Alabama at Arkansas, 1 p.m, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Men's tennis: Alabama at Arkansas, 1 p.m

Did you notice?

No. 8 Alabama rowing posted some strong finishes on day one of the Lake Las Vegas Pac-12 Women’s Invitational, competing against a pair of top-20 teams in Washington and Oregon State. The Crimson Tide finished second in each of its four races. “It was a great morning of racing and all of our boats raced aggressively and represented themselves and their teammates well against two very strong competitors," Crimson Tide coach Glenn Putyrae said. "We felt all the crews learned something they can take from today’s racing and improve tomorrow morning.”

UAB closed out its time at Legion Field with its spring game.

Collin Sexton scored 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting and added five steals in a loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Justin Thomas will enter the final round of The Masters in a tie for 13th at 1-under par after a third-round score of 3-over par. He will tee off at noon (CT).

Alabama superfan Luke Ratliff's funeral will be live-streamed from his hometown of Wadesboro, N.C. at Capstone Church in Tuscaloosa at 1 p.m. Masks are required to attend.

Here is a look at how Alabama track and field and cross country performed at the Crimson Tide Invitational:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

146 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 11, 1961: Algernon Blair, Inc. of Montgomery won the bid to expand Denny Stadium from its capacity of 31,000 to 43,000 by the Tuscaloosa opener with North Carolina State on October 14. Work would begin immediately on the expansion, which included 6,000 additional seats on both the east and west sides as well as a new two-level press box with an elevator. The cost of the project was $408,000. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“The coaches in the NFL respect Coach Saban. They respect his opinion. I think for me to be able to play under him and produce the way I did and be able to learn his system and be a leader back there, I think it only just adds to the positives for me. Then for him to be able to vouch for me — ‘This guy can play at the next level' — I think that's only going to help me." — Former Alabama safety Rashad Johnson (2005-08)

