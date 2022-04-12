Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 12, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Licorice Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Baseball: No. 24 Alabama vs Belmont, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Softball: No. 7 Florida 12, No. 5 Alabama 7

Florida Softball 12, Alabama 7

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

144 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 12, 1981: Alabama linebacker E.J. Junior was the fifth-overall selection in the NFL draft by the Cardinals, behind George Rogers (Saints), Lawrence Taylor (Giants), Freeman McNeil (Jets), and Kenny Easley (Seahawks). Future Hall of Fame players selected later on were Ronnie Lott, Mike Singletary, Howie Long, Rickey Jackson and Russ Grimm.

April 12, 1991: Team captains from the 1990 Crimson Tide, quarterback Gary Hollingsworth, safety Efrum Thomas and kicker Philip Doyle, imprinted their hands and feet at Denny Chimes. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Age has nothing to do with it. You can be out of touch at any age." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Bailey Dowling and Megan Bloodworth
