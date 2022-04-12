Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 12, 2022
Today is ... National Licorice Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Baseball: No. 24 Alabama vs Belmont, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
Softball: No. 7 Florida 12, No. 5 Alabama 7
Did you see?
Florida Softball 12, Alabama 7
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
144 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
April 12, 1981: Alabama linebacker E.J. Junior was the fifth-overall selection in the NFL draft by the Cardinals, behind George Rogers (Saints), Lawrence Taylor (Giants), Freeman McNeil (Jets), and Kenny Easley (Seahawks). Future Hall of Fame players selected later on were Ronnie Lott, Mike Singletary, Howie Long, Rickey Jackson and Russ Grimm.
April 12, 1991: Team captains from the 1990 Crimson Tide, quarterback Gary Hollingsworth, safety Efrum Thomas and kicker Philip Doyle, imprinted their hands and feet at Denny Chimes. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"Age has nothing to do with it. You can be out of touch at any age." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant